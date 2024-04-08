Belden Becomes a Founding Member of FMP Alliance to Advance Fault-Managed Power Technology

Belden joins forces as a founding member to advocate for, promote and accelerate fault-managed power adoption across diverse industries





ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, is excited to announce that it is a founding member of the newly established Fault-Managed Power (FMP) Alliance, an open industry association that advocates for, promotes and accelerates the adoption and integration of fault-managed power technologies across diverse industries.

An advanced power technology designed to elevate safety, dependability and efficiency compared to traditional power-distribution methods, fault-managed power (also known as Class 4) was introduced into the National Electrical Code® (NEC) in 2023. It actively identifies and addresses faults within power networks to create a robust and reliable power supply. Additionally, fault-managed power can contribute to achieving sustainability goals.

The FMP Alliance promotes collaboration and partnerships with organizations, government entities and stakeholders who share an interest in advancing fault-managed power technology. The consortium is shaped and directed by the following goals:

Lead the Industry. The FMP Alliance acts as a unified voice that emphasizes the merits and applications of fault-managed power across various industries.

The FMP Alliance acts as a unified voice that emphasizes the merits and applications of fault-managed power across various industries. Advocate for Industry Standards. The FMP Alliance helps shape industry standards and regulations for fault-managed power.

The FMP Alliance helps shape industry standards and regulations for fault-managed power. Provide Education and Awareness. The FMP Alliance helps stakeholders understand the benefits of fault-managed power technology and fosters awareness about its transformative potential.

“Belden helped pioneer FMP’s UL certification and its incorporation into the 2023 NEC. We’re proud to be part of this consortium to continue real-world conversations about what’s possible with fault-managed power,” says Ron Tellas, LAN technology and applications manager at Belden. “We have already been involved in successful FMP use cases alongside VoltServer as we help our customers connect more devices to their networks and acquire, transmit, orchestrate and manage critical data. This alliance will help accelerate widespread adoption and advancement of FMP among organizations moving toward digital transformation.”

To create a dynamic, collaborative association that supports this groundbreaking technology, the FMP Alliance is actively seeking new members that represent a range of industries.

To learn more about the FMP Alliance, visit belden.com/class-4 or contact info@fmpalliance.org.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and more secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity—from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

Belden and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein..

Contacts

Lisa Williams



Marketing Communications Manager



(317) 815-2402



Lisa.Williams@Belden.com