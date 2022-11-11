Behavox appoints Softbank Partner / Chief of Staff and Head of CEO office to Board of Directors

Behavox deepens connection to Japanese markets with appointment of financial expert

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Behavox, the security software company that specializes in communication surveillance, today announced the appointment of Sasaki-san, Partner / Chief of Staff and Head of CEO office at SoftBank Investment Advisers.

New board member Sasaki-san brings a wealth of experience in Japanese financial markets to Behavox. Sasaki-san worked as Partner, Head of CEO Office at SoftBank since 2017, having first joined the organization in August of 2003 after almost 3 years at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

For Behavox, our clients are of utmost importance, and having our first Japanese board member is an important decision that highlights our commitment to Japan, our growing customer base, and partnership teams in Japan.

Sasaki-san joining the board demonstrates a clear sign of intent from Behavox, the commitment to growing their customer base in Japan and focusing on the incredible opportunity in the Asian market.

Erkin Adylov, Behavox Founder & CEO, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sasaki-san to our Board of Directors, particularly as we are excited about the incredible opportunities in Japan, and with Sasaki-san’s vast experience of the financial markets, he is the perfect fit, and we’re incredibly excited to be taking this next step in both Behavox, and Sasaki-san’s journey together.”

With this announcement, Behavox is also focused on doubling down on its efforts to continuously improve Japanese language capabilities across translation, text and voice in ensuring cultural nuances are at the forefront of innovation.

Sasaki-san, Partner / Chief of Staff and Head of CEO office, said: “Bilingual employees will use other languages such as Japanese to conduct illegal or malicious activities, joining Behavox was an important decision for me, to ensure we are bringing in technology that is able to not only keep up with our cultural nuances but also a company deeply committed to providing a solution to insider crimes threats in Japan.”

Learn more about why there is a critical need for surveillance in Japan from Taro Togo, Managing Director at Behavox Japan as he discusses various topics from changing corporate communication to the leaking of confidential information and geopolitical issues, by taking a look at Why Surveillance Is Important and reach out to us for a private event!

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is a security software company that specializes in communication surveillance:

As a market leader in the application of Artificial Intelligence to monitoring of text and voice communications, Behavox’s software protects companies and their employees from bad actors engaged in illegal and malicious activities.

Compliance, surveillance, legal and SOC teams rely on Behavox software to reduce false positives and increase detection rate across a broad range of risks. There are many solutions to protect companies from outside risks; Behavox protects companies from inside risks.

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in Montreal and has offices in New York City, London, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.

More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com.

