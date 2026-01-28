Behaviour Interactive Announces Executive Appointments

Stephanie Marchand appointed Chief Operating Officer

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behaviour Interactive, the largest Canadian gaming studio, today announced the appointments of Stephanie Marchand to the position of Chief Operating Officer and Nathan Sellyn to the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

“Behaviour continues to grow significantly in both size and scale,” stated Rémi Racine, the company’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “It is imperative that the company’s leadership structure evolve to reflect this growth. These appointments provide visibility into the next era of Behaviour’s leadership, establishing a long-term foundation for the company’s continued growth.”

As Chief Operating Officer, Stephanie Marchand leads the tactical execution of Behaviour’s strategic ambitions. Her ongoing responsibilities include business development, technology strategy, and overseeing the company’s production efforts across all first-party titles, external development partnerships, and immersive entertainment projects.

Stephanie previously served as Behaviour’s Senior Vice President, Production. She has been an employee at Behaviour for more than 20 years, and over that period has held a succession of increasingly senior production and leadership roles across the company’s operations. She currently serves as President of the Board of La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec.

As Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Sellyn is the architect of Behaviour’s corporate strategy. His ongoing responsibilities include corporate development, stakeholder and industry relations, licensing, marketing and publishing.

Nathan previously served as Behaviour’s Chief of Staff and Vice President, Strategy. He joined Behaviour in 2022, following a decade in gaming and a decade as a stakeholder relations leader. He currently serves on the Board of both the Entertainment Software Association of Canada and Interactive Ontario.

In addition to these appointments, Behaviour also elevated both Rached Chatti and Louis-Pierre Pharand to the role of Vice President, Production and Executive Producer. Rached and Louis-Pierre will work closely alongside Kirstin Whittle, who joined Behaviour in December 2025 as Vice President, Business Development and Partnerships.

Founded in 1992, Behaviour Interactive is the largest Canadian video game studio. The company’s flagship original franchise, Dead by Daylight, has terrified nearly 70 million players since its launch in 2016. Over more than thirty years, Behaviour has also established a reputation as one of the world’s most highly regarded external development partners, working alongside industry leaders such as Microsoft, Sony, and Electronic Arts. Behaviour’s approximately 1,200 employees are located across its headquarters in Montreal and offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Rotterdam, and the United Kingdom. The company’s award-winning culture has been recognized by GamesIndustry.biz (Best Places to Work in Canada) and Deloitte (Canada’s Best Managed Companies), among others. For more information, visit www.bhvr.com.

