Beekman-Backed AutoManager Completes Acquisition of Macrosmith, Expanding Digital Document Management and Compliance Capabilities for Automotive Dealers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AutoManager, a portfolio company of The Beekman Group and a leading provider of dealer management software (“DMS”) to independent automotive and RV dealerships, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Macrosmith, a provider of document management software solutions purpose-built for automotive retailers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Macrosmith advances AutoManager’s vision of delivering a comprehensive, integrated software platform that supports efficient, compliant, and profitable dealership operations.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania, Macrosmith provides software solutions that enable dealerships to securely digitize, store, and retrieve critical documents such as deal jackets, repair orders, invoices, and compliance records. Macrosmith’s flagship products, MacroFile and MacroScan, integrate with leading dealer management systems and third-party platforms to unify documents into a single, searchable digital deal file, helping dealers reduce manual processes, improve audit readiness, and support regulatory and OEM compliance requirements.

“Macrosmith is a compelling strategic fit for AutoManager,” said Jake Morley, Chief Executive Officer of AutoManager. “By integrating AutoManager’s dealership management suite with Macrosmith’s document management and digitization capabilities, we are delivering a more comprehensive solution that supports greater efficiency, improved compliance, and the continued digitization of dealership operations.”

Macrosmith serves hundreds of dealership rooftops across the United States, including both franchised and independent dealers. “Joining AutoManager is an exciting next chapter for Macrosmith,” said Grier Yartz, Founder and President of Macrosmith. “For nearly two decades, we have focused on helping dealers move away from paper-based processes toward secure, digital workflows. Partnering with AutoManager allows us to accelerate product innovation, reach a broader dealer audience, and deliver even greater value as part of a larger, integrated platform.”

Following the acquisition, Macrosmith will continue to operate as part of the AutoManager organization, with its solutions supported and enhanced through deeper integration across AutoManager’s product suite. Customers can expect continued investment in product development, expanded functionality, and unified experience across dealership operations.

The acquisition of Macrosmith builds on AutoManager’s recent strategic growth initiatives, including the acquisitions of AutoAp, Selly Automotive, and EverLogic, as the Company continues to expand its reach across the automotive industry and adjacent markets.

About AutoManager

AutoManager is a leading provider of dealer management software (“DMS”), customer relationship management (“CRM”) solutions, website and digital marketing tools, and recall management technologies, primarily serving independent automotive dealerships. With more than 25 years of operating history, AutoManager has helped both independent and franchised dealers increase sales, improve operational efficiency, and enhance overall business performance.

The Company’s flagship DeskManager platform is a next-generation DMS designed to streamline every aspect of dealership operations through a comprehensive suite of tools, intuitive user experience, and robust security features. WebManager is a fully integrated website and digital marketing solution that delivers a mobile-first, responsive, and secure online presence for dealerships. Selly Automotive is a modern CRM and lead management platform built specifically for independent and BHPH dealerships, designed to simplify customer engagement and optimize the sales process.

AutoManager also provides safety recall management technologies and services through AutoAp, supporting automotive dealerships, fleet operators, and other organizations involved in the acquisition, sale, service, and management of vehicles. In addition, AutoManager offers RV dealership management solutions through EverLogic, which integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks and provides mobile applications that enable remote access and flexible dealership operations.

Today, AutoManager serves thousands of users across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.automanager.com.

About Macrosmith

Founded in 2007, Macrosmith is a provider of cloud-based document management solutions designed specifically for automotive dealerships. The Company’s software enables dealers to digitize, organize, and securely manage critical business documents, improving operational efficiency, compliance, and audit readiness. For more information, visit www.macrosmith.com.

About Beekman Group

The Beekman Group is a private equity firm, based in New York City, focused on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. The firm partners with management teams who desire to be significant owners and create meaningful value by accelerating organic and acquisition growth initiatives. Beekman manages over $1 billion in assets and has completed over 200 transactions since inception. For more information, please visit www.thebeekmangroup.com.

