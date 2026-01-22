Beast Health Launches Innovative Blended in Steel™ Collection

Engineered for performance and design, the brand’s latest innovation offers a premium stainless steel option for everyone’s blending preferences

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beast Health®, the industry leader in design-forward personal blending, today announced the launch of its Blended in Steel™ Collection. This collection expands the brand’s lineup with a new double-walled stainless steel option tailored to individual blending preferences and engineered to keep blends cold for up to 12 hours.

“From the beginning, our focus has been to deliver a premium blending experience using the highest-grade materials, starting with ultra-thick 12 ribbed Tritan™ vessels at launch," said Colin Sapire, Founder and CEO of Beast Health. "Growing our product portfolio to include double-walled, vacuum sealed, stainless steel blending vessels and blade assembly meets the evolving needs of our customers, while maintaining the beautiful design and superior performance they have come to expect."

Key Features and Benefits of the Blended in Steel™ Collection:

This new collection offers the option of a 100% stainless steel blending environment. Superior insulation: Double-wall, vacuum sealed, stainless steel vessels turn every pour into a ritual that stays cold for up to 12 hours.

Featuring 301-grade stainless steel blades and 304-grade stainless steel blending vessels, this collection’s durable design is made to withstand years of daily use and thousands of blend cycles. Powerful performance: Available in three power levels (Mini 600W, Mighty 850W and Mega 1200W), all Beast Blenders feature up to 18,000 RPM blade speeds and smart circuit boards that activate a 60-second programmed blending cycle for consistently smooth results.

: All blenders and accessories in the collection are BPA, BPS and PFAS free. Everything you’ve come to expect from Beast: Meticulous design, one-button simplicity and Beast’s Blend-Sip-Go system where your blending vessel doubles as your drinking cup.

The Blended in Steel™ Collection follows Beast Health’s existing product offerings. The Stainless Steel Mini 600 comes with one 700mL stainless steel Blending Vessel, Storage Lid, Drinking Lid, Straw Cap and two straws. The Stainless Steel Mighty comes with one 700mL stainless steel Blending Vessel, one 785mL and one 415mL Tritan™ Blending Vessel, two Storage Lids, a Drinking Lid, a Carry Cap, a Straw Cap and two straws. The Stainless Steel Mega blender comes with a 1100mL stainless steel Blending Vessel, one 500mL and one 1200mL Tritan™ Blending Vessel, two Storage Lids, a Drinking Lid, a Carry Cap, a Straw Cap, two straws and a vessel wrench. A specialty Mocha colorway is available exclusively at Crate & Barrel.

The Blended in Steel™ Collection is available now at thebeast.com:

Mini 600: $119, available in colors Carbon Black, Sand, Mist, Terra and Cloud White

$119, available in colors Carbon Black, Sand, Mist, Terra and White Mighty 850: $159, available in colors Carbon Black, Sand, Mist, Terra, Cloud White and Mocha

$159, available in colors Carbon Black, Sand, Mist, Terra, Cloud White and Mocha Mega 1200: $229, available in Carbon Black, Sand and Sage

Blended in Steel™ Collection images HERE

About Beast Health

Built on the belief that whole foods are nature's greatest gift, Beast Health has meticulously crafted a collection of stylish, high-performance personal blenders, engineered to perfection, to transform fruits and vegetables into smooth, nutrient-rich blends – helping you become the healthiest version of yourself. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Colin Sapire, who has spent over 25 years redefining how people fuel their bodies through blending, Beast Health continues to push the boundaries of innovation. Beast Blenders are available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, the UAE, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Taiwan and furthering global expansion this year into Japan, South Africa and Poland. Discover the full lineup of next-generation personal blenders at thebeast.com.

