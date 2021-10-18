BearingPoint RegTech Becomes Regnology

The rebranding marks the independence from BearingPoint Group, which sold the RegTech business to Nordic Capital at the end of 2020.

At the same time, the new name represents the unified company that was created in June 2021 when BearingPoint RegTech and Vizor Software joined forces.

The new brand reflects the company’s leading role as a strong partner for regulators and financial institutions around the world.

FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AEOI–BearingPoint RegTech is now operating under the new name Regnology. The name stands for the company’s core business: Regulatory Technology. The change of name is a logical step after BearingPoint Group sold the RegTech business to the private equity firm Nordic Capital end of 2020. Since then, the company is operationally independent. In June 2021, BearingPoint RegTech reached an important milestone by joining forces with Vizor Software, a global leader in RegTech and SupTech based in Dublin.





The combined company has a history spanning more than 20 years and is now a leading international provider of innovative regulatory, risk and supervisory technology (RegTech/RiskTech/SupTech) solutions, AEOI and tax reporting, and regulatory reporting services along the regulatory value chain.

Jürgen Lux, CEO, Regnology, comments: “Today marks an important milestone for our company. We are completing the separation from the BearingPoint Group and laying the foundation for a new chapter in our joint success story with Vizor Software. The new name Regnology represents both the past and the future. I am very excited to be working with Vizor as Regnology towards our shared objective: Providing a global platform connecting regulators and the industry to create a strong, stable, transparent, and sustainable financial world.”

Conor Crowley, CEO Vizor and Head of SupTech at Regnology, adds, “We are proud of the new brand and very much look forward to transforming the industry with innovative RegTech, SupTech and tax reporting solutions as Regnology. Together, we will drive our strategy for continued, sustainable growth.”

Regnology develops innovative solutions to connect regulators and financial institutions. Over more than two decades, the company has continuously grown its customer base and evolved its solution portfolio to meet the ever-changing needs of regulators, tax authorities and financial institutions.

About Regnology

Regnology is a leading international provider of innovative regulatory, risk, and supervisory technology solutions (RegTech, RiskTech, and SupTech), of AEOI and tax reporting products, as well as of services along the Regulatory Value Chain for financial services. Regnology has been a partner for banks and regulators for 25 years. Until the end of 2020, the company was part of BearingPoint group and operated under the name BearingPoint RegTech. Since the sale of the RegTech business to private equity firm Nordic Capital, the company has been independent. In June 2021, the company joined forces with Vizor Software and recently changed its name to Regnology. In total, Regnology serves more than 7,000 financial services firms with reporting solutions. At the same time, the company enables more than 50 regulators and tax authorities on five continents to collect data from 34,000 firms in 60 countries. Regnology has a total workforce of over 770 employees at 17 office locations in 12 countries.

