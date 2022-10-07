BDA Targets Asian Market in Singapore Business Development Mission – October 10-14

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WorldsRiskCapital–The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) will travel to Singapore next week to meet with important strategic partners in the Asia and Pacific region.

David Hart, BDA CEO will represent the BDA during a series of business development meetings focusing on climate risk finance, technology, asset management, high-net-worth services, and infrastructure.

“This is an incredibly opportune time to visit Singapore, whose importance as a global financial services hub was recently ranked third highest in a Global Financial Centres Index, overtaking Hong Kong as highest in Asia,” Mr. Hart said. “This business development mission to Singapore has been the centrepiece of our Asia strategy for 2022 and we are excited to finally be heading back in person for the first time since 2019.”

Seventeen meetings are already scheduled with senior representatives from several quality service providers, including law firms, as well as high-net-worth services, FinTech, and asset management providers. At these high value meetings, the BDA will promote the benefits of investing in and doing business with Bermuda, as well as Bermuda’s ongoing Economic Investment Certificate (EIC) initiative.

In addition, while in Singapore, the BDA will be attending an invite only family office conference and will round off the visit by speaking with members and leadership of the Singapore Business Federation.

“We thank all our Bermuda partners and stakeholders who opened doors to significant, value-added meetings during our time in Singapore,” Mr. Hart said.

Having just completed a similar overseas business development mission in Toronto, these targeted missions not only allow the BDA to tell Bermuda’s story, but also puts potential prospects in touch with our comprehensive concierge service, thereby ensuring as smooth an entry into Bermuda as possible.

The BDA’s continued mandate is to promote and protect, in collaboration with government and the private sector, sustainable and equitable economic growth, diversity and prosperity in Bermuda. The BDA serves as a vital conduit between industry and government, as well as new market entrants and Bermuda’s quality service providers.

If you are interested in speaking with the Bermuda delegation at the upcoming BDA roadshows this fall to Egypt or Italy, please contact info@bda.bm.

