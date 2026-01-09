BCG and Hippocratic AI Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deploy Agentic AI Across Biopharma and Medtech

Partnership accelerates real-world generative AI value creation in biopharma and medtech industries.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GenAI--Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Hippocratic AI today announced a global collaboration aimed at transforming the biopharma and medtech industries through the responsible implementation of generative AI health care agents. The partnership combines Hippocratic AI’s safety-first technology and health care specialization with BCG’s strategic, operational, and AI transformation expertise to help organizations unlock measurable value across the life sciences value chain.

Despite significant investment in digital technology, BCG benchmarks show that only a small percentage of biopharma and medtech companies are realizing sustained value from AI. This collaboration is designed to close that gap by moving organizations from experimentation to enterprise-scale impact.

A Partnership Built for Impact

Hippocratic AI contributes best-in-class generative AI health care agents, purpose-built for regulated clinical and life sciences environments. With over 150 million clinical interactions to date, these agents support non-diagnostic, patient-facing clinical and operational tasks such as patient onboarding, adherence engagement, clinical trial coordination, and post-market follow-up. Built on Hippocratic AI’s proprietary Polaris Constellation architecture, the agents deliver consistent, safe, empathetic performance that augments human teams.

BCG brings C-suite advisory and AI transformation leadership, including its proprietary Health Care Commercial AI by BCG X offering designed to help health care leaders modernize their commercial models, improve omnichannel engagement, and achieve measurable performance gains. The firm’s insights are supported by ongoing research from BCG X, the tech build and design division of BCG, including benchmark studies and global roundtables focused on AI adoption in biopharma and medtech.

“ This collaboration is about closing the value gap in the industry by bringing together Hippocratic AI’s sophisticated AI agent platform, BCG’s strategy and governance expertise, and BCG X’s Health Care Commercial AI solution to help clients turn potential into measurable business value,” said Ashkan Afhkami, BCG managing director and senior partner and global leader for the Health Care practice at BCG X.

“ Our collaboration with BCG is built on a shared commitment to improving patient outcomes,” said Munjal Shah, Founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI. “ By combining BCG’s deep strategic and operational expertise with our safety-focused generative AI health care agents, we can accelerate innovation across biopharma and medtech, bringing scalable, empathetic, and clinically aligned support to patients, providers, and researchers around the world.”

About Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI has developed the safest generative AI Agents for healthcare. The company believes that generative AI has the ability to bring healthcare abundance to every person in the world. The company focuses on building non-diagnostic patient and HCP facing clinical AI agents that do not prescribe or diagnose. Its proprietary Polaris Constellation architecture ensures accuracy, alignment, and safety in regulated healthcare and life-sciences settings. Since 2023, the company has raised a total of $404 million backed by leading investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins, Avenir, NVIDIA’s NVentures, Premji Invest, SV Angel, Google’s CapitalG, and numerous health systems. The company partners with more than 50 health systems, payers, and life-sciences organizations worldwide.

https://hippocraticai.com/

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we help clients embrace transformation to benefit all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse global teams bring deep industry expertise and a range of perspectives that spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and digital ventures. We work collaboratively across the firm and with our clients to help them thrive and make the world a better place.

Learn more at www.bcg.com and explore insights from BCG X.

