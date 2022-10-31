BCB Bank Selects Q2 to Accelerate Digital Banking Innovation

BCB Bank increases investment in digital banking with systemwide technology upgrade; Q2 to help BCB deliver a unified, modernized digital banking experience

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced that New Jersey-based BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP) (“BCB”) has selected Q2’s digital banking platform to deliver a seamless, modernized digital experience to its commercial and consumer banking customers. With more than $3.26 billion in assets and 28 branches throughout New Jersey and New York, BCB will deploy Q2’s seamless user experience to better serve both its commercial and consumer customers.

Q2’s simplified interface, paired with its rich, robust online and mobile banking offerings will enhance the digital experience for BCB’s diverse clientele while broadening its appeal to younger generations.

BCB Bank’s Senior Vice President and COO Ryan Blake said, “Q2 checked all the boxes in the places where we want to make our big digital push. We like Q2’s forward-looking approach to innovation as well as its ease of use.

“We have always considered the people and businesses within our community to be our focus and have maintained that priority as we continue to thrive and grow. We believe our partnership with Q2 will allow us to build on customer relationships by providing digital offerings on scale with national financial institutions. We envision this upgrade having a large impact on both current and future BCB Bank customers with its ease-of-use, ability to fill in geographical gaps between branches and its appeal to younger generations.”

Q2 works with financial institutions of all sizes, including some of the largest, most entrusted organizations in the U.S., including Seacoast Bank, Synovus and Texas Security Bank.

Dallas Wells, senior vice president of Product Management, Q2 said, “Q2 is pleased to partner with BCB Bank to quickly deliver a seamless, robust digital banking experience that doesn’t just meet, but exceeds customer expectations. BCB Bank has created a growth momentum in a market where many regional and community banks are being acquired by larger institutions. This is a testament to BCB Bank’s business philosophy. We are grateful for the opportunity to help BCB Bank extend and accelerate its goals.”

For more information about Q2’s best-in-class digital banking platform, explore its benefits for commercial banking at q2.com/commercial/digital-banking and consumer banking at q2.com/consumer/digital-banking.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 28 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

Contacts

Carly Baker



Q2 Holdings, Inc.



+1 210-391-1706



Carly.baker@q2.com