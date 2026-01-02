BBK Capital Partners with Arkview Capital in Support of NEOTech Acquisition

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BBK Capital is pleased to announce that it partnered with Arkview Capital to support the acquisition of NEOTech, a premier provider of high-reliability electronic manufacturing services to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, and advanced technology markets.

“We are pleased to support Arkview in this important transaction and help position NEOTech for its next phase of growth,” said Tyler Brous, Managing Partner at BBK Capital. “NEOTech is a mission-critical supplier serving some of the nation’s most demanding end markets. The company’s strong technical capabilities, established customer relationships, and high-reliability manufacturing footprint make it an exceptional platform for continued growth.”

Founded in 1975, NEOTech delivers complex electronic manufacturing, microelectronics, and engineering solutions across multiple sites in the United States. The company is recognized for its technical depth, rigorous quality systems, and consistent execution across long-standing aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial programs.

“BBK Capital brought a thoughtful, flexible capital solution that helped us complete this transaction with confidence,” said Pavel Chernyshov, Co-Founder of Arkview Capital. “Their partnership-oriented approach and deep understanding of the industrial technology landscape made them an invaluable partner in supporting NEOTech’s future growth.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Arkview Capital on this transaction,” added Tyler. “We believe NEOTech is well-positioned to expand its capabilities, invest in next-generation technologies, and deepen its role as a trusted manufacturing partner under Arkview’s leadership.”

About BBK Capital

BBK Capital is a multi-strategy private investment firm based in Dallas, Texas, focused on partnering with leading private equity sponsors, lenders, management teams, and entrepreneurs to support strategic growth across Critical Technologies and Industries in America. BBK Capital is a licensed Critical Technology SBIC that provides flexible capital solutions designed to accelerate value creation and strengthen middle-market businesses. For more information, visit www.bbkcap.com.

About Arkview Capital

Arkview Capital is a private equity firm based in Stamford, Connecticut, focused on investing in growth-oriented businesses across the industrial technology, manufacturing, and essential services sectors. Arkview partners with management teams to build scaled, market-leading companies through strategic growth, operational excellence, disciplined capital investment, and a long-term commitment to people and performance. For more information, visit www.arkviewcapital.com.

About NEOTech

NEOTech is a leading provider of high-reliability electronic manufacturing services, offering design, engineering, and production solutions to customers across the defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial markets. With a focus on quality, innovation, and long-term partnerships, NEOTech helps customers bring complex products to life with precision and reliability. For more information, visit www.neotech.com.

Nick Breedlove, Managing Partner (nick@bbkcap.com)