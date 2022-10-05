Battery Ventures Named to Inc.’s 2022 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

Annual roundup highlights the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#industrialtech–Inc. has announced its fourth annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs. Last year was the first that Inc. shifted focus from previous lists—which were called the Private Equity 50—and this year will continue the trend, by including venture capital firms as well.

The final list recognizes 184 firms that entrepreneurs collaborate with and trust as they receive the financial support they need to help drive growth. Per Inc.’s selection criteria, all 184 have a successful track record of remaining actively involved with the businesses they invest in. Battery makes both venture capital and private equity investments.

“Fully investing in an entrepreneur, and their innovative vision, involves far more than the financial investment. By developing relationships with and supporting entrepreneurs for the long-term, these private equity firms are more than investors, they’re partners,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.

“This incredible recognition on the Inc. 2022 list of founder-friendly investors is a testament to Battery’s nearly forty years of dedication to our portfolio founders and management teams, and to backing big ideas,” said Morad Elhafed, a Battery general partner. “We are proud to partner with paradigm-shifting executives who are forming and scaling the disruptive technology companies of tomorrow, especially in the software sector.”

Battery has invested in more than 450 companies globally since its inception, excluding seed-stage deals, resulting in 73 total IPOs and 195 M&A events*. Eight of the firm’s companies staged IPOs in 2021, and 13 had M&A exits. The portfolio companies that went public last year were Affirm, Amplitude, Braze, Coinbase, Confluent, Olo, Scodix and Sprinklr.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity and venture capital firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2022

Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firms list quickly established itself as one of Inc.’s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.

The October 2022 issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 4, 2022.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Battery Ventures

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, consumer tech, healthcare IT and industrial technology and life-science tools. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, London and Tel Aviv. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery’s portfolio companies here.

*Data through March 31, 2022. Battery Ventures provides investment advisory services solely to privately offered funds. Battery Ventures neither solicits nor makes its services available to the public or other advisory clients. For more information about Battery Ventures’ potential financing capabilities for prospective portfolio companies, please refer to our website. For a complete list of portfolio companies, please click here.

