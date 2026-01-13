Battelle Awarded Contract Under Defense Microelectronics Activity’s Advanced Technology Support Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle has been selected as one of 10 companies awarded contracts under the Defense Microelectronics Activity’s (DMEA) Advanced Technology Support Program V (ATSP V). The 10-year, government-wide, multiple award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Delivery (IDIQ) contract vehicle has a ceiling of $25.35 billion, to rapidly provide engineering solutions for electronics and software problems.

Under the contract, Battelle will deliver engineering development capabilities to help the Department of War and other federal agencies field emerging technologies, close capability gaps, and address electronics obsolescence issues. Through the rapid delivery of trusted microelectronics and advanced technology solutions, Battelle will ensure mission readiness and supply chain resilience across multiple critical platforms.

“Battelle’s applied research approach ensures rapid infusion of emerging science and technology into defense systems,” said Michael J. Silvestro, Vice President of Business Development for National Security. “Our continued work across the entire lifecycle—from early-stage engineering to production and logistics support—will help guarantee the nation outpaces our adversaries by expeditiously fielding the most modern, resilient, and threat-resistant microelectronics technologies.”

Battelle’s contributions align with DMEA’s goals to:

Provide flexible, full-spectrum microelectronics solutions

Ensure rapid access to advanced technology and trusted suppliers

Deliver modernization strategies that mitigate vulnerabilities associated with legacy systems

Battelle’s proven expertise in trusted and assured microelectronics, cyber-enabled intelligence analytics, and technology refresh positions the organization as a key partner in advancing defense capabilities

