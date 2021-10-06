Basis Technologies Releases ActiveControl 8.50 for Agile SAP DevOps Delivery Pipelines

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Basis Technologies, creators of the only complete DevOps and test automation platform engineered specifically for SAP, today announced General Availability of ActiveControl 8.50, the latest version of the company’s pioneering DevOps software. ActiveControl is being adopted by enterprises in every industry to help them increase business agility and transform mission-critical SAP systems through fast, effective delivery of innovation.

ActiveControl 8.50 introduces a range of features that enable creation of efficient, automated SAP software delivery pipelines. Its comprehensive feature set eliminates manual effort from SAP change and release processes to dramatically increase productivity, agility and responsiveness, and gives SAP teams the freedom to deliver rapid business value.

Every business works differently, particularly when it comes to end-to-end processes of the kind managed by SAP, so ActiveControl 8.50 enables customers to build customized software development and delivery workflows that match unique business needs. Powerful new Shiftleft analyzers (taking the total number of automated checks to over 70), additions to the product’s unique Rules Engine, new Business Task relationship mapping, and enhanced approval automation combine to offer the broadest range of customization yet.

Meanwhile, integration options further accelerate time to value when SAP is connected to existing DevOps tool chains and multi-application CI/CD pipelines. An enhanced integration with ServiceNow provides new bidirectional approval capability, while third-party document management solutions like OpenText can now be included in automated change and release workflows powered by ActiveControl.

“ActiveControl has become the de facto solution for companies looking to transform the way they deliver SAP change and meet business strategy and goals,” said David Lees, Chief Technology Officer of Basis Technologies. “Demand for our automation platform continues to grow as companies recognize the need to adopt a new way of working that more effectively supports innovation.”

ActiveControl is fully SAP Certified on both Netweaver and SAP S/4HANA and approved by SAP for use in SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll. It forms part of Basis Technologies’ DevOps and test automation platform, which also includes Testimony, the only automated SAP regression testing technology that eliminates the need for creation and maintenance of test scripts.

ActiveControl 8.50 is available now. SAP users can request a free demonstration via the Basis Technologies website.

About Basis Technologies

At Basis Technologies we believe every company should have the freedom to change, and to unlock the full potential of SAP. Our software – the only complete automated DevOps and test platform specifically engineered for use in SAP systems – enables continuous delivery to thrive, giving businesses the agility needed to adapt to rapidly changing priorities and market demands. It allows leading brands around the world to deliver SAP change with absolute confidence and virtually no risk so that they can accelerate time to market, simplify transformation, realize value fast and create amazing business outcomes.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries.

Contacts

Christie Lindstrom



Chief Marketing Officer



christie.lindstrom@basistechnologies.com