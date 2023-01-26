Bartek Hosts Canadian Government Dignitaries at Facility Groundbreaking

The project will be the largest malic and fumaric acid facility once complete

STONEY CREEK, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bartek Ingredients advances its plans to strengthen its position as the world’s largest producer of malic and food-grade fumaric acid with the groundbreaking of its state-of-the-art, $175 million malic and fumaric acid production facility.





The company held a groundbreaking ceremony on Jan. 12 with Canadian government officials and local community leaders to celebrate the official commencement of the construction project.

“We are thrilled to be breaking ground on our new facility which will set a new global benchmark for safety, efficiency, and environmental performance,” Bartek President and CEO John Burrows said. “We are pleased to be investing in the community of Stoney Creek and proud to play an integral part in supporting local industries and the local economy. We are thankful for our partnerships with the provincial and federal government and Environment Hamilton and their support and guidance throughout the process.”

Among those in attendance at the groundbreaking were Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport and Member of Provincial Parliament for Hamilton East, Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, and Chad Collins, Member of Federal Parliament for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek.

“Congratulations to everyone at Bartek Ingredients on this exciting milestone,” Minister Fedeli said. “Bartek’s $175 million investment will ensure that the company can continue to expand and create more good-paying jobs in Hamilton and the surrounding region. Together, we’re building a stronger Ontario with opportunities for all people.”

The facility will double Bartek’s production capacity and propel new product development and other innovation efforts. It is also being built with sustainability in mind and is expected to be the most environmentally sustainable facility in the industry – projected to reduce per unit greenhouse gas emissions by more than 80 percent.

“Ontario has a clean energy advantage and is a sustainable and predictable place to do business,” Minister Piccini said. “As a result, we’re attracting the jobs of tomorrow. My Ministry was proud to work closely with Bartek through the permitting and approvals process to help secure this significant investment to Ontario.”

Minister Thompson added: “Bartek’s new state-of-the-art facility will be a shining example of Ontario’s robust agri-food manufacturing and processing sector. This major investment will create good-paying jobs in the local community and further strengthen Ontario’s value-added food supply chain.”

Through this project, Bartek will inject $100 million into the local Stoney Creek economy. The facility is expected to be fully operational at the beginning of 2024.

“Hamilton’s Bartek facility will soon become one of the world’s largest malic and food-grade acid production plants,” Minister Lumsden said. “Our government is excited to see local manufacturers, such as Bartek, invest in Ontario to grow and create more good-paying jobs right here in Hamilton!”

About Bartek Ingredients

For over 50 years, Bartek Ingredients Inc. has been a leading global manufacturer of malic acid, fumaric acid, and maleic anhydride. Headquartered in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada, Bartek employs 120 people across its two production facilities in Southern Ontario. Bartek’s facilities are registered to the ISO 9001:2015 Standard. Bartek also holds the BRC Global Standard for Food Safety certification, and it distributes to more than 40 countries around the world. With new ownership in 2019 and significant investments, Bartek’s presence in the food and beverage space continues to be bolstered by highly innovative products and services that utilize deep product expertise and application knowledge to offer solutions to industry needs. For more information about Bartek, visit bartek.ca/.

