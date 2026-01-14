Barrows Connected Store Appoints James Hay as Global CEO

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#advertising--Barrows Connected Store, a global leader in connected retail experiences, today announced the appointment of James Hay as Global Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

In his new role, Hay will lead the global Barrows Connected Store business, encompassing teams in the UK, the United States, and South Africa, advancing the company’s vision for intelligent, connected store environments that transform in-store experiences for retailers, brands, and shoppers.

“James is a natural leader and one of the most trusted operators in our business,” said Brent Taylor, Executive Chairman of Barrows Connected Store. “He has been instrumental in shaping Barrows Connected Store from its early days into the global platform it is today. His deep understanding of retailers, brands, and shoppers combined with his ability to lead with clarity, empathy, and conviction, makes him uniquely suited to lead our next phase of growth. I could not be more excited to see James step into the role of Global CEO.”

Hay brings extensive leadership experience within Barrows, having led the UK and European business for several years as Managing Director before most recently serving as Global Managing Director of Barrows Connected Store. He also brings deep expertise in consumer packaged goods, having held senior brand and product management roles at L’Oréal and Mars. Hay played a pivotal role in the launch and growth of Barrows Connected Store, earning strong respect and support across the organisation and industry.

Barrows Connected Store partners with some of the world’s largest retailers, including Tesco and Kroger, to transform physical stores into intelligent media networks—enabling brands to activate highly impactful, easy-to-deploy digital campaigns at the point of purchase, where nearly 85% of global retail sales still occur.

“This next phase of our journey is exceptionally exciting as we scale formative media solutions alongside technology that is redefining how in-store media works—operationally, commercially, and creatively,” said Hay.

Hay is known for his thoughtful, shopper-led approach to in-store retail media, designing tailored strategies for each retail environment to ensure merchandising, media, and creative work seamlessly together. He is also recognized for fostering a service-oriented culture grounded in listening, empathy, and foresight—delivering world-class customer experiences while driving sustainable growth for clients and partners.

Under Hay’s leadership, Barrows Connected Store looks to strengthen its position at the forefront of retail media and connected commerce by accelerating growth in retail’s digital transformation and driving meaningful change.

About Barrows Connected Store

Barrows Connected Store is a global leader in connected retail technology, helping retailers and brands create smarter, more engaging in-store experiences. By developing intelligent environments, Barrows transforms physical stores into high-performance media channels.

Using the ConnectOS platform, retailers and brands can activate, manage and measure campaigns in real time to deliver meaningful shopper experiences that influence behaviour where it matters most, through dynamic, locally relevant digital content in-store.

With a focus on shopper needs, commercial outcomes and ESG goals, Barrows empowers partners to elevate in-store experiences for sustainable growth and the future of connected commerce.

Learn more at www.barrowscs.com — Moving » Retail » Forward

PR Contact:

Tracy Nappier

tracy@adcommgrp.com