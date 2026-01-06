BARR Advisory Names Cameron Kline as Leader of its Attest Practice

Kline’s leadership will empower the firm to scale its core compliance practice and expand into standards including CMMC and ISO 42001.

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cameron Kline has been tapped to lead the attest services practice at BARR Advisory, a global cybersecurity and compliance solutions firm.

Kline brings to the position a decade of experience in cybersecurity auditing and risk advisory, including three years as director of BARR’s attest services division.

In recent years, Kline has played a key role in growing the practice. Under his leadership, the firm has expanded its capabilities to serve organizations seeking certification against standards such as CMMC and ISO 42001.

“Cameron’s selection for this role is a testament to the leadership he’s shown in refining our attest services practice and elevating the client experience,” said Brad Thies, founder and CEO of BARR Advisory. “His commitment to excellence and future-ready mindset help bring to life BARR’s mission of empowering organizations to build trust through cybersecurity and compliance.”

As attest practice leader, Kline will work to scale BARR’s services across core frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, HITRUST, and CMMC, and position the firm for continued growth into new and emerging compliance standards.

“Leading our attest services practice is an opportunity to help organizations navigate today’s evolving risks while securing their future,” Kline said. “I’m proud to work alongside a team dedicated to helping our clients protect what matters most—people.”

Prior to joining the BARR team in September 2020, Kline served as a senior risk consultant at one of the world's largest accounting and professional services firms.

ABOUT BARR ADVISORY

BARR Advisory is a security and compliance solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity and compliance for organizations with high-value data that serve regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services, and government. Serving some of the fastest growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements.

BARR Advisory services include:

SOC (SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, and SOC for Cybersecurity)

ISO Certification (27001, 27017, 27018, 27701, 42001, 9001, 22301)

HITRUST

HIPAA

FedRAMP

CMMC

PCI DSS

CSA STAR

Advisory & Compliance

Security Architecture & Engineering

Security Assessments & Testing

Managed Security Services

