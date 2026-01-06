Baracoda Unveils Kolibree Kids System: The first AI-Powered Hygiene Companion Turning Daily Routines into Joyful Learning

Kolibree Kids merges play, hygiene, and education to empower children and bring peace of mind to parents.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baracoda Labs, the innovation incubator of Baracoda, unveils the Kolibree Kids System, the world’s first connected hygiene companion guiding children through a complete care ritual including tooth brushing, handwashing, and face washing in one seamless, playful experience. Backed by Baracoda, a global leader in platform technology with more than 20 years of experience building connected devices and ecosystems, Kolibree Kids builds on over eight years of collaboration with Colgate and the creation of 17 models of smart toothbrushes sold in 50 countries. With 77 patents and three CES Innovation Awards, Baracoda brings unmatched expertise in preventive health technology.

Kolibree Kids transforms daily routines into joyful learning moments. The system uses visual prompts, friendly animations, and instant rewards to help children brush, wash, and care for themselves correctly and consistently. A smart, water-resistant holder recognizes gestures and guides children step by step. Playful AR characters demonstrate proper techniques and celebrate progress, encouraging autonomy and confidence.

Kolibree Kids is built with a privacy-first architecture where all AI recognition runs entirely on the device. No images are stored or transmitted. Proprietary algorithms detect and confirm completion of each task within seconds, ensuring both effectiveness and peace of mind for parents. It combines durability, safety, and joyful design. Made with smooth, water-resistant, eco-designed materials, the system is built to withstand real family use. Its cheerful aesthetic and intuitive interface empower children to explore independently, turning hygiene into a self-guided, enjoyable ritual.

Inspired by World Health Organization and UNICEF guidelines showing that early hygiene habits shape lifelong health, Kolibree Kids unifies three essential daily actions into one engaging, evidence-based experience. The system builds on insights from millions of connected family routines and Baracoda’s patented technologies, validated across more than 3 billion hygiene moments worldwide. Its approach is reinforced by published research demonstrating the positive impact of gamification and smart brushing tools on children’s oral hygiene, including a systematic review showing improved outcomes with gamified self-care apps (Fijačko et al., JMIR, 2020) and clinical findings supporting AR-enhanced brushing in pediatric populations (Séblain et al., J Stomatol Oral Maxillofac Surg, 2019).

The free companion app is compatible with iOS and Android and the system will be available in the U.S. in January 2026 through us.kolibree.com or Amazon.

For more information, visit www.baracoda.com or us.kolibree.com.

