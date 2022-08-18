Bankjoy Joins the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program

As a member of the Vendor Integration Program, Bankjoy now integrates with Symitar

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital banking provider, Bankjoy today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide Bankjoy with access to Jack Henry’s technical resources to enable Bankjoy’s digital banking platform to integrate with Symitar. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to ensure that Jack Henry’s customers can easily deploy third-party products.

Bankjoy’s digital banking platform will now integrate with Symitar via jXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors to access the platform’s core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.

Engineered by credit union executives, Bankjoy delivers modern banking technology, including mobile and online banking, e-statements, online account opening, online loan origination, and conversational AI to financial institutions of all sizes. With its comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features that integrate directly with Symitar and other third parties, Bankjoy makes it easy for Jack Henry’s Symitar customers to offer a seamless digital banking experience for their members across all channels.

“For most financial institutions, online and mobile channels have become as important—if not more important—than branches and ATMs. Data shows that mobile banking is now the primary method that consumers use to access their accounts, surpassing visits to physical locations,” said Michael Duncan, CEO of Bankjoy. “Joining the Jack Henry Vendor Integration Program ensures our credit union clients are able to quickly and easily deploy Bankjoy’s online and mobile banking platform to deliver an exceptional digital banking experience for their members. We’re proud to participate in this program and make a positive impact in how credit unions empower members to manage their finances.”

Jack Henry’s VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Jack Henry’s technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor’s product.

About Jack Henry™

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are a S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Bankjoy

Detroit-based FinTech, Bankjoy, delivers modern banking technology, including membership application, online banking, mobile banking, online loan application, conversational AI, statements and more. The company prides itself on creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking to users. Bankjoy is a Y Combinator-, Bessemer Venture Partner- and CheckAlt-backed company. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.

Contacts

Mallory Griffin



For Bankjoy



mallory@yorkpublicrelations.com

706-830-0868