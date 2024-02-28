Bankjoy Announces Annual Client Conference, Elevate 2024

Elevate 2024 will be held April 17-19 in Napa, California

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading digital banking provider, Bankjoy has announced its inaugural client conference, Elevate 2024 will be held April 17-19 in Napa, California at the Silverado Resort. Elevate 2024 will offer financial institution leaders an opportunity to network with fellow Bankjoy clients, gain an exclusive first look at the company’s latest product innovations and uncover ways to maximize growth using Bankjoy’s award-winning digital banking platform.





Elevate features a thoughtfully-curated agenda with multiple client panels, expert-led breakout sessions and interactive discussions designed to address emerging trends that are top-of-mind for today’s bank and credit union leaders. Throughout the conference, attendees will hear from renowned industry experts and their peers on the latest developments in financial services and digital banking, as well as best practices for growing deposits, proven tactics to enhance fraud prevention, and much more.

Select agenda sessions include:

Special Guest Keynote: Growing Deposits in Today’s Economy – Presented by Mark Weber, Strum CEO

– Presented by Mark Weber, Strum CEO Advanced Fraud Defense: Safeguarding Clients in the Digital Age – Presented by Weiwei Duncan, Bankjoy Founder & COO and Brent VanderMeide, Bankjoy Director of Platform

– Presented by Weiwei Duncan, Bankjoy Founder & COO and Brent VanderMeide, Bankjoy Director of Platform Solving the Deposit Dilemma: Strategies for Growth – Led by Bankjoy’s CEO, Mike Duncan; along with client panelists, Casey Bacon, CEO of Statewide Credit Union; Margaret Neiter, CIO of CommunityWide Federal Credit Union; and Ned Palmer, COO of Panacea Financial

– Led by Bankjoy’s CEO, Mike Duncan; along with client panelists, Casey Bacon, CEO of Statewide Credit Union; Margaret Neiter, CIO of CommunityWide Federal Credit Union; and Ned Palmer, COO of Panacea Financial Introducing JoyCompass: A New Era In Financial Empowerment – Presented by Weiwei Duncan

– Presented by Weiwei Duncan Empowering Local Businesses: A Panel with Impact – a panel discussion featuring Bryan Bast, Principal Vice President of Lafayette Federal Credit Union; Traoney Harris, EVP and COO of Live Life FCU; and Bankjoy’s Senior Sales Engineer, David Slaughter

– a panel discussion featuring Bryan Bast, Principal Vice President of Lafayette Federal Credit Union; Traoney Harris, EVP and COO of Live Life FCU; and Bankjoy’s Senior Sales Engineer, David Slaughter Hear How Sub-Brands Are Helping to Drive Growth at Leading FIs – a panel discussion featuring Travis Bow, CEO of University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union and Adam Brown, CEO of Advantage Plus Federal Credit Union

– a panel discussion featuring Travis Bow, CEO of University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union and Adam Brown, CEO of Advantage Plus Federal Credit Union And much more.

The client conference also features several interactive activities each day, including a friendly round of golf and a wine tasting tour of Napa Valley. In addition to the jam-packed agenda, Elevate will present valuable networking opportunities for Bankjoy’s client base of bank and credit union executives. The conference will feature multiple forums for attendees to learn from like-minded peers, exchange timely perspectives and gain valuable insights to support informed strategic planning. Attendees can also engage with Bankjoy’s trusted partners and discover new ways to further elevate the digital banking experience for their customers and members.

“Our team at Bankjoy is proud to serve such an engaged, innovative group of financial institutions and our client base has grown significantly over the last few years,” said Michael Duncan, CEO of Bankjoy. “Elevate 2024 presents an exclusive forum to cultivate even deeper relationships with our growing client base and explore the trends shaping the future of banking and finance. We expect a strong turnout and our agenda is sure to spur productive discussions among bank and credit union leaders as they plan for the year ahead.”

To register and view the full agenda for the event, visit: elevate.bankjoy.com

About Bankjoy

Detroit-based FinTech, Bankjoy, delivers modern banking technology, including mobile banking, online banking, and a banking API to banks and credit unions — big and small. The company prides itself on creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking with clients. Bankjoy is backed by Curql Collective, Bessemer Venture Partners, Y Combinator, and CheckAlt. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.

