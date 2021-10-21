Home Business Wire Bakkt to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 12, 2021
Business Wire

Bakkt to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 12, 2021

di Business Wire

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) (“Bakkt” or the “Company”), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, spend, send and redeem digital assets, announced the Company will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings on November 12, 2021 before the market opens. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544, and reference participant access code 405975 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (866) 813-9403 and entering the access code 693924. The replay will be available through December 10, 2021.

The conference call will also be webcast live and later archived on the investor relations section of Bakkt’s corporate website under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section, along with any related earnings materials.

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s consumer platform, now available through the recently-released Bakkt app and to partners through the Bakkt platform, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ |Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/

Bakkt-C

Contacts

Investors

Ann DeVries, Head of Investor Relations

ann.devries@bakkt.com

Media

Lauren Post, Head of Communications

Lauren.Post@bakkt.com

Articoli correlati

Vicarious Surgical Enters Long-Term Lease, Expanding Footprint for Continued Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company...
Continua a leggere

NANOBIOTIX Provides Third Quarter Operational and Financial Update

Business Wire Business Wire -
Published preclinical data in Red Journal supporting the hypothesis that NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy in combination with anti-PD-1 could...
Continua a leggere

PowerSchool Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Vicarious Surgical Enters Long-Term Lease, Expanding Footprint for Continued Growth

Business Wire