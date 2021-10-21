Bakkt to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 12, 2021

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) (“Bakkt” or the “Company”), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, spend, send and redeem digital assets, announced the Company will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings on November 12, 2021 before the market opens. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544, and reference participant access code 405975 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (866) 813-9403 and entering the access code 693924. The replay will be available through December 10, 2021.

The conference call will also be webcast live and later archived on the investor relations section of Bakkt’s corporate website under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section, along with any related earnings materials.

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s consumer platform, now available through the recently-released Bakkt app and to partners through the Bakkt platform, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ |Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/

Contacts

Investors



Ann DeVries, Head of Investor Relations



ann.devries@bakkt.com

Media



Lauren Post, Head of Communications



Lauren.Post@bakkt.com