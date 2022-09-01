Home Business Wire Bakkt To Participate in Needham Virtual Crypto Conference
ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today that it will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2nd Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference. The chat will be attended by Gavin Michael, President and Chief Executive Officer, on September 8th, at 11:45AM ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.bakkt.com. Replays of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients. Bakkt’s platform, available through the Bakkt App and to partners, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/

Contacts

Investor Relations
Ann DeVries, Head of Investor Relations

Ann.DeVries@bakkt.com

Media
Lauren Post, Head of Communications

Lauren.Post@bakkt.com

