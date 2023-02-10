Bakkt Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings on Thursday, March 9, after the market closes. Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to review the results and answer questions. Attendance information is provided below.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings conference call are invited to dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544, and reference participant access code 460923 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay will be available promptly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (866) 813-9403 and entering the access code 905479. The replay will be available through April 8, 2023.

In addition to the dial-in options, Bakkt stockholders can participate by going to https://app.saytechnologies.com/bakkt-2022-q4 to submit questions prior to the earnings call. The platform will open on March 2 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Verified retail and institutional stockholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until March 8 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will address a selection of the questions relating to Bakkt’s business and financial results on the earnings call.

The conference call will be webcast live and archived on the investor relations section of Bakkt’s corporate website under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section, along with any related earnings materials.

About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt builds technology that connects commerce. Our vision is to connect the digital economy by offering one ecosystem for cryptocurrency, loyalty, and commerce. We enable our partners and clients to deliver new opportunities to their customers through SaaS and API solutions that unlock crypto and drive loyalty, powering engagement and performance. Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Ann DeVries, Head of Investor Relations



Ann.DeVries@bakkt.com

Media

Lauren Post, Head of Communications



Lauren.Post@bakkt.com