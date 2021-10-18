BakerHostetler Adds Former Acting Director for Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection as a Partner in the Digital Assets and Data Management Practice Group

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BakerHostetler is pleased to announce that Daniel Kaufman, who was recently Acting Director for the Bureau of Consumer Protection at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), has joined the firm as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office. Kaufman is a member of the firm’s Digital Assets and Data Management (DADM) practice group where he will work with the group’s advertising, privacy, emerging tech and cybersecurity teams.





In a 23-year career at the FTC, Kaufman served as a senior official with extensive consumer protection experience on advertising and marketing practices as well as privacy and data security issues. Before becoming acting Director in Feb. 2021, he was Deputy Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection from 2012 to 2020, the Bureau’s Chief of Staff from 2008 to 2011 and he served as an attorney-adviser to FTC Chair Deborah Platt Majoras from 2005 to 2008. Kaufman joined the FTC in 1998 as a staff attorney in the Division of Advertising Practices.

During his tenure at the FTC, Kaufman was involved in more than 1,000 investigations and litigations involving emerging consumer and privacy concerns, deceptive advertising claims and financial services issues. He also worked closely with various State Attorneys General to enhance enforcement of consumer protection laws at the state level.

At BakerHostetler, Kaufman focuses his practice on advising companies on consumer protection issues, particularly in relation to advertising, marketing, privacy and data security. He will support clients with compliance matters and guide them as they operationalize programs that may give rise to heavy regulatory scrutiny.

“We are so excited that Daniel Kaufman has joined our group. He’s held almost every leadership position available at the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection and has worked on nearly all of the FTC’s most significant consumer protection cases during the past decade,” said Ted Kobus, chair of the DADM practice group. “Navigating the compliance landscape in the advertising, privacy and data security world is challenging, and Daniel will be a great resource for our clients.”

As practice team co-leads for the advertising, marketing and digital media team, Linda Goldstein and Amy Mudge look forward to having Daniel’s expertise, relationships and talents to buttress the team’s enforcement defense capabilities. “The Biden FTC is widely anticipated to be the most activist FTC in decades, and our clients will benefit from his insider lens,” they said.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Daniel Kaufman to the firm and to our fastest growing practice group. He joins a number of BakerHostetler partners who have had distinguished careers with the federal government and have brought their talents, experiences and insights to help our clients thrive,” said Jeff Paravano, managing partner of BakerHostetler’s Washington, D.C. office.

“I am proud of my time at the FTC and look forward to this next chapter in my career. BakerHostetler has a standout practice addressing the myriad issues associated with digital assets and consumer protection. I look forward to supporting their global clients and further strengthening the group’s powerhouse status,” said Kaufman. “Not only was I impressed by the BakerHostetler team’s knowledge and experience, I was also attracted to the collaborative culture at the firm, and the team approach used for providing the best counsel to clients.”

Kaufman has testified before Congress and regularly speaks about consumer protection at conferences and in the media and led the U.S. delegation to The International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network for several years. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Cornell University and graduated cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania Law School where he was awarded Order of the Coif.

BakerHostetler’s DADM practice group is a convergence practice addressing enterprise risks, disputes, compliance and opportunities throughout the life cycle of data, technology, advertising and innovation, including brand strategies and monetization. The practice group integrates seven service teams—digital risk advisory and cybersecurity; advertising, marketing and digital media; privacy governance and technology transactions; healthcare privacy and compliance; privacy and digital risk class action and litigation; digital transformation and data economy; and emerging technology.

