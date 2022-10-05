<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire BAE Systems receives $383 million services contract for Bradleys and Multiple Launch...
Business Wire

BAE Systems receives $383 million services contract for Bradleys and Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers

di Business Wire

New contract to keep maintaining the U.S. Army’s fleet of Bradley Fighting Vehicles and Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers will help to ensure mission readiness


SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BAE Systems has received a five-year, $383 million contract from the U.S. Army to perform technical and sustainment support services for its fleet of Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M993 Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers.

Under the contract, the BAE Systems System Technical Support (STS) and Sustainment System Technical Support (SSTS) teams will provide on-going engineering and logistics services to keep the family of Bradley Fighting Vehicles ready to support Soldiers’ missions. The vehicles include the M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) and M7 Bradley Fire Support Team (BFIST) variants. The M993 MLRS carrier is part of the M270 MLRS, the Army’s tracked heavy launch platform for the MLRS Family of Munitions.

“Equipping our men and women on the front lines with proven combat capabilities positions them to be unmatched in battle,” said Scott Davis, vice president of BAE Systems’ ground vehicles product line. “We are proud to continue our partnership with the U.S. Army to ensure the Bradley and M993 MLRS are prepared to support mission readiness.”

Work on the Bradley Family of Vehicles and MLRS carriers will be performed at BAE Systems’ facilities in San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan; Phoenix, Arizona; and, other locations around the world.

Contacts

Annie Lundell, BAE Systems

Mobile: 612-834-3793

Annie.Lundell@baesystems.com

www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

Articoli correlati

SmartBear Earns a 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

Business Wire Business Wire -
SmartBear is recognized for its corporate social responsibility program with a 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--SmartBear,...
Continua a leggere

Fiaz Mohamed Joins Crusoe Energy Systems as VP, Business Development, CrusoeCloud™

Business Wire Business Wire -
AI and HPC Veteran To Spearhead Go-To-Market for Cost-Saving, Climate-Aligned Cloud Platform SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crusoe Energy Systems LLC (Crusoe) announced...
Continua a leggere

As CEOs Prioritize Sustainability, Vestigo Ventures Invests in Climate Club to Drive Employee Engagement and Scope 3 Measurement

Business Wire Business Wire -
Employee Activation is Key to Achieving Sustainability Goals CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HR--Urgency among CEOs to implement and demonstrate real progress in...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

SmartBear Earns a 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

Business Wire