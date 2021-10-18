Home Business Wire Backblaze Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Backblaze Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Backblaze, Inc. today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. Backblaze intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “BLZE.”

Oppenheimer & Co., William Blair and Raymond James will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with JMP Securities and B. Riley Securities acting as joint book-running managers. Lake Street will act as co-manager for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad St., 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com; William Blair & Company, L.L.C. Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, or by telephone at (800) 621-0687 or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com; or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, email: prospectus@raymondjames.com, telephone: 800-248-8863.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

