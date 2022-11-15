Babylon to Provide Fitbits, Expand Access to Proactive Monitoring for Eligible Members

The data will provide care teams with insights into members’ health and wellness for more integrated care.

The Fitbit devices will be provided to a targeted subset of members for care coordination and management.

Members can monitor their activity levels and sleep patterns and sync this data with the Babylon app .

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Babylon (NYSE: BBLN) announced today that it will offer Fitbit devices and services to a subset of members that doesn’t currently have access to wearables and that fit health program criteria to promote proactive management of care and improve accessibility through its digital-first offering.

Eligible members in select markets will be able to use Fitbit’s health and wellness features to track their activity levels, sleep patterns and more, and can sync this data with Babylon’s app where it will be available to them and their care team. The data will provide care teams with insights into members’ overall health, thus delivering a more proactive level of care. It is designed to encourage lifestyle behavior changes to help with condition management and help improve outcomes.

“By distributing these devices to eligible populations, we’re giving patients access to tools that will provide an engaging and enjoyable way to better engage in their own health,” said Darshak Sanghavi, Babylon Global Chief Medical Officer. “We’re providing at-risk and traditionally underserved populations, like those living with diabetes in rural areas, with helpful monitoring and the partnership of an industry-leading digital platform and human care team to help them manage their health via our 24/7 care. We’re excited to incorporate Fitbits so that we can create a digital-first, proactive care experience in near real time for our members – another example of our mission to provide affordable and accessible care.”

Within Babylon’s MyHealth app, members can collect and access data about sleep patterns, blood pressure, BMI, blood sugar and activity level. By assembling these data sources together, Babylon can create a truly holistic view of a member’s health that is easily accessible by multiple platforms. These insights are then used by care teams to develop personalized care plans for each individual.

At Babylon, we believe that digitizing, automating and virtualizing as many physical care needs as possible is necessary to improve accessibility and affordability of healthcare. Central to this approach is continuous monitoring and collection of relevant data, algorithms for real time and intelligent analysis, protocols for appropriate rewarding and alerting and a scalable and proactive, and a digital first “health service” that can intervene early before small concerns become unwanted and unnecessary emergencies. To learn more, visit: babylonhealth.com.

About Babylon

At Babylon, our mission is to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable for every person on Earth. To this end we are building an integrated digital first primary care service that can manage population health at scale.

Founded in 2013, we are reengineering how people engage with their care at every step of the healthcare continuum. By flipping the model from reactive sick care to proactive healthcare through the devices people already own, we offer millions of people globally, ongoing, always-on care. And, we have already shown that in environments as diverse as the developed UK or developing Rwanda, urban New York or rural Missouri, for people of all ages, it is possible to achieve our mission by leveraging our highly scalable, digital-first platform combined with high quality, virtual clinical operations to provide integrated, personalized healthcare.

Today, we support a global patient network across 15 countries, and operate in 16 languages. In 2021 alone, Babylon helped a patient every 6 seconds, with approximately 5.2 million consultations and AI interactions. Importantly, this was achieved with a 93% user retention rate in our NHS GP at Hand service and 4 or 5-star ratings from more than 90% of our users across all of our geographies. We are working to demonstrate how our model of digital first integrated primary care can be applied to manage the health of the population in different settings across Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial value based care contracts in the US and our primary care services in the UK.

Babylon is also working with governments, health providers, employers and insurers across the globe to provide them with a new digital-first platform that any partner can use to deliver high-quality healthcare with lower costs and better outcomes. For more information, please visit www.babylonhealth.com.

