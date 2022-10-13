Babylon Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Babylon (NYSE: BBLN) (“Babylon” or the “Company”) today announced it will host a conference call to review the Company’s third quarter 2022 financial results in full on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. A press release announcing the third quarter results will be issued prior to the conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

To participate in the live conference call and webcast, please dial (877) 407-7994 for U.S. participants, 0 800 756 3429 for U.K. participants, or +1 215-268-9868 for international participants. Alternatively, you can visit the “News & Events” section of https://ir.babylonhealth.com to access the live webcast. On this page, you can also find a “Call me” link for instant telephone access to the event, which will be made active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About Babylon

At Babylon, our mission is to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable for every person on Earth. To this end we are building an integrated digital-first primary care service that can manage population health at scale.

Founded in 2013, we are reengineering how people engage with their care at every step of the healthcare continuum. By flipping the model from reactive sick care to proactive healthcare through the devices people already own, we offer millions of people globally, ongoing, always-on care. And, we have already shown that in environments as diverse as the developed UK or developing Rwanda, urban New York or rural Missouri, for people of all ages, it is possible to achieve our mission by leveraging our highly scalable, digital-first platform combined with high quality, virtual clinical operations to provide integrated, personalized healthcare.

Today, we support a global patient network across 15 countries, and operate in 16 languages. In 2021 alone, Babylon helped a patient every 6 seconds, with approximately 5.2 million consultations and AI interactions. Importantly, this was achieved with a 93% user retention rate in our NHS GP at Hand service and 4 or 5-star ratings from more than 90% of our users across all of our geographies. We are working to demonstrate how our model of digital-first integrated primary care can be applied to manage the health of the population in different settings across Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial value-based care contracts in the US and our primary care services in the UK.

Babylon is also working with governments, health providers, employers and insurers across the globe to provide them with a new digital-first platform that any partner can use to deliver high-quality healthcare with lower costs and better outcomes. For more information, please visit www.babylonhealth.com.

Contacts

Media

press@babylonhealth.com

Investors

investors@babylonhealth.com