Babylon Announces Filing and Availability of Annual Report on Form 20-F

PALO ALTO, Calif. & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) (“Babylon” or “the Company”), one of the world’s fastest growing digital healthcare companies, today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.babylonhealth.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its Annual Report on Form 20-F, containing its 2021 audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests can be made by sending an email to the Company’s Investor Relations team at investors@babylonhealth.com.

About Babylon

Babylon is one of the world’s fastest growing digital healthcare companies whose mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable for every person on Earth.

Babylon is re-engineering how people engage with their care at every step of the healthcare continuum. By flipping the model from reactive sick care to proactive healthcare through the devices people already own, it offers millions of people globally ongoing, always-on care. Babylon has already shown that in environments as diverse as the developed UK or developing Rwanda, urban New York or rural Missouri, for people of all ages, it is possible to achieve its mission by leveraging its highly scalable, digital-first platform combined with high quality, virtual clinical operations to provide integrated, personalized healthcare.

Founded in 2013, Babylon’s technology and clinical services is supporting a global patient network across 15 countries, and is capable of operating in 16 languages. And through a combination of its value-based care model, Babylon 360, and its work in primary care through NHS GP at Hand, Babylon managed over 440k lives globally from the start of 2022. In 2021 alone, Babylon helped a patient every 6 seconds, with approximately 5.2 million consultations and AI interactions. Importantly, this was achieved with a 93% user retention rate and 4 or 5 star ratings from more than 95% of our users.

Babylon works with governments, health providers, employers and insurers across the globe in order to provide them with a new infrastructure that any partner can use to deliver high-quality healthcare with lower costs and better outcomes. For more information, please visit www.babylonhealth.com.

Contacts

Media

Adam Davison



press@babylonhealth.com

Investors

investors@babylonhealth.com