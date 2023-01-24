Babylist Acquires Expectful, Expanding Its Award-Winning and Fast-Growing Media Business

The acquisition will broaden Babylist’s reach to new audiences and content verticals

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Babylist, the leading vertical marketplace and commerce destination for baby, announced today that it acquired Expectful, a health and wellness app and media site. Babylist’s established media business provides product recommendations and expert-guided content to over 7.5 million unique visitors each month. This deal will enable Expectful to expand into the leading media site for anyone on the pregnancy journey, providing a one-stop destination for information, resources, and support, focusing on mental health and wellness. This acquisition complements Babylist’s established media business and its recent expansion into health through new audiences and content.

“As the importance of mental health and wellness becomes increasingly recognized, consumers are looking for more support and guidance during the pregnancy journey. We’re thrilled to be joining forces with Expectful to provide expecting parents with the best possible resources and support during one of the most important and exciting times in their lives,” said Natalie Gordon, founder and CEO of Babylist. “For over a decade, our mission at Babylist has been to make the parenthood journey as easy and enjoyable as possible. The expansion of Expectful will not only do just that, but also help educate and destigmatize mental health struggles that are often faced during pregnancy.”

The deal further secures Babylist as the premier media destination for all things baby, parenthood, and pregnancy. Babylist’s editorial content will continue to focus on best-in-class expert-tested product guides, unbiased editorial guidance, and informative weekly newsletters. Expectful will become the new hub for Babylist’s library of dedicated health and wellness content and will provide deeper resources for those trying to conceive, pregnant and postpartum. In the coming months, Expectful will expand its content and network of experts and launch a new site featuring curated content, including articles, videos, and audio, on topics such as prenatal mental health, postpartum depression, and pumping at work. The company will expand its range of services, including guided meditations, mindfulness exercises, and expert advice on topics such as prenatal care, childbirth, and postpartum recovery, focusing on mental health support and education. It will expand its platform across its apps, website, email newsletter, and social media channels.

The new media property will not only provide expecting and new parents with the information and resources they need, but it will also help educate and destigmatize mental health struggles that can arise during this time. Immediately after the acquisition, Expectful offered new users free access to its paid membership for a limited time. Additionally, Expectful made some of its most popular courses available for free indefinitely to democratize access to this valuable content.

“I was inspired to join Expectful as a result of my birthing experience as a Black woman. My personal journey illuminated the dearth of mental health and wellness tools available to hopeful, expecting, and new moms. I set out to change this,” said Nathalie Walton, the co-founder and CEO of Expectful. “Babylist’s acquisition will enable Expectful to accelerate and expand – helping an even larger audience access our content.”

Babylist is the leading marketplace and content platform for millions of families, driving purchase decisions for 8 million shoppers and generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue annually. In addition, Babylist’s media business, which partners with premier brands such as Nike, Pampers, Skip Hop, and Afterpay, doubled in revenue last year. The company’s media capabilities have been recognized by the industry, winning the notable Webby Awards and Shorty Awards for its innovative approach to content. In the last year alone, the company has broadened its content offerings, launching two experiential events, three metaverse experiences, and its TikTok channel, which is the largest baby brand on the platform with nearly 1 million followers. It also launched its full-service content studio, The Push, for brand storytelling.

“More and more commerce companies are investing in content as an organic way to grow and engage with their customer base. Customers have come to expect that content will be seamlessly integrated into their shopping experience,” said Gordon. “We’ve been investing in this strategy for years, and it’s been a core part of our profitable growth. The Expectful acquisition is a way for us to double down on this strategy. Expectful’s brand and mobile-first experience speak squarely to Gen-Z. We’re excited to lend our years of editorial and growth experience to this new brand and platform.”

In addition to the acquisition of Expectful, the company recently entered the $3 trillion U.S. healthcare industry with the launch of Babylist Health, which was supported by a strategic acquisition of a durable medical equipment supplier (DME) specializing in maternal health. As a dedicated health business, Babylist Health empowers growing families with easier, more transparent access to health and wellness products and services. Expectful’s health and wellness content will also serve this growing audience and business.

Babylist is the leading vertical marketplace and commerce destination for baby, driving purchase decisions for more than 8 million people each year. Utilizing robust proprietary data, patented technology, and unbiased editorial guidance, Babylist recommends expert-tested products to those starting their parenting journey so loved ones can offer their support. Babylist registries connect new parents and their community of family and friends who help plan, prepare, and shop for a child’s arrival. Babylist is the generational brand in baby, leading the $67 billion baby products market as the trusted go-to solution for growing families. To learn about Babylist’s registry options, editorial content, and more, visit www.babylist.com.

Expectful is a digital health and wellness platform for pregnancy, offering guided meditations, mindfulness exercises, and expert advice on prenatal care, childbirth, and postpartum recovery. Since launching in the App Store in 2018, Expectful has helped more than 500k users, built an engaged subscriber base of 400k women, and earned 3.4k five-star reviews. Its investors include Harlem Capital, Chingona Ventures, and Powerhouse Capital. Learn more at www.expectful.com.

