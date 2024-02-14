B2BinPay v19 Launches with Instant Swaps and Expanded Blockchain Support

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–B2BinPay, the trusted blockchain-backed payment platform, has officially released its version 19 update to the public. This upgrade boasts many enhancements, including state-of-the-art instant swaps and expanded support for various blockchains. As always, B2BinPay remains dedicated to providing a seamless and secure platform for all cryptocurrency transactions.









New Instant Swaps and Competitive VWAP-powered Rates

Swaps have become a preferred strategy for managing digital assets due to the direct exchange of cryptocurrencies between different addresses. This is a contrarian approach to conventional exchanges, which use the order books system for asset trading.

With B2BinPay, clients can easily access instant swaps without navigating through complicated order books and comparing prices across different venues. This is made possible with the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) tool, which automatically selects the best available price from multiple centralised platforms based on transaction volume.

In addition, the use of swaps by B2BinPay clients eliminates two blockchain commission costs, namely, the transaction to the centralised exchange and the transaction back to the B2BinPay wallet, which adds flexibility and cost-effectiveness in dealing with digital assets.

Instant swaps can be accessed through the dedicated Swaps Tab on the platform’s front-end menu, along with separate wallets for each crypto asset.

Commission-Free Wallet Funding, Smooth Swapping Process

The latest release introduces a customised top-up process for swap wallets tailored to different user categories. Those with digital wallets can now take advantage of swift transactions for instant fund transfers, while owners of blockchain wallets benefit from on-chain transactions that offer both transparency and security through recorded data on the blockchain. It is crucial to note that topping up must be done in the wallet’s designated currency.

In addition, users can enjoy a commission-free top-up process from their B2BinPay accounts. Note that blockchain wallets will still incur a minimal fee for on-chain transactions.

New Blockchain Network Integration: Avalanche and Polygon

B2BinPay’s latest release has integrated support for two in-demand blockchains, Polygon and Avalanche. This integration brings an array of stablecoin transaction options to the platform, including popular choices like USDT, USDC, DAI, FRAX, TUSD, and EUROC on new networks.

Known for its scalability and minimal transaction fees, Polygon is a popular choice for a large number of crypto users. In comparison, Avalanche shines with its high throughput and rapid processing times, providing a powerful platform for speedy transfers.

Final Remarks

B2BinPay continues to push the boundaries of crypto processing with their latest version 19 release. This update offers clients even more flexibility, allowing them to access more blockchains and cryptocurrencies and make instant exchanges with swap wallets.

The team isn’t stopping there – they are actively working on reducing fees to make their services even more cost-effective for all clients in future releases. This dedication to continuous improvement demonstrates B2BinPay’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of businesses and startups alike.

