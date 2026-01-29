B2B SaaS and AI Growth Remains Strong but Has Become More Selective, According to New Maxio Industry Report

Analysis of $40B+ in billings data shows vertical focus and AI innovation driving success, while growth inflection points emerge earlier than expected.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Growth remains strong for B2B SaaS and AI companies, but volatility is high, according to the B2B Growth Report by Maxio, a leading billing automation and revenue management platform. While the market is healthy overall, with the average company growing 18% year over year, more than 35% of companies experienced a decline, revealing an industry where growth increasingly depends on focus, discipline and execution rather than market momentum alone.

The report analyzed over $40 billion in billings data across 2,000+ companies from 2024-2025, revealing unexpected patterns in how growth varies by company size, business model, investment backing, and approach to AI. The findings challenge conventional assumptions about scaling thresholds, the universal benefits of AI adoption, and the predictability of growth trajectories.

“Growth didn’t disappear in 2025; it became harder to earn,” said Alan Taylor, Chief Operating Officer at Maxio. “The winners weren’t chasing every trend. Whether AI-native or traditional SaaS, the top performers stayed focused on solving real customer problems.”

Key Report Findings:

Growth is still the norm, but it’s not universal: Average company growth reached 18%, while aggregate market growth was closer to 13%, reflecting slower expansion among larger, more mature businesses. Nearly two-thirds of companies grew year over year, yet more than one-third declined. Down years remain common across all revenue bands.

Growth slows earlier than expected: The data revealed inflection points at around $5 million in billings with another slowdown beyond $25 million, not the typical $1 million, $10 million or $50 million marks, showing the operational challenges of scaling.

Vertical focus outperforms horizontal scale: Vertically focused companies grew faster than horizontal peers (20% vs 16%), reinforcing the value of specialization in competitive markets.

Capital helps, but doesn’t guarantee faster growth: Bootstrapped companies nearly matched VC-backed growth (20% vs. 22%), though scale differed dramatically with VC-funded companies nearly 4x larger. Private equity-backed companies focused more on profitability, growing 13% on average while skewing significantly larger than other cohorts.

AI accelerates, but only at the core: Truly AI-led companies, with AI central to product and positioning, grew fastest at 21%. However, AI-enhanced companies lagged at 16%, while non-AI companies quietly outperformed at 19%. This pattern suggests that AI adoption alone does not guarantee impact—AI implementation without clear value differentiation may not translate into competitive advantage.

“Average growth numbers only tell part of the story,” said Ray Rike, founder and CEO at Benchmarkit. “What stood out is how early growth friction shows up. Teams that identify where and why growth is accelerating will be best positioned to focus their resources on the market segments that provide faster growth."

2026 Outlook

Despite a more competitive and complex environment, industry optimism is back and strong. Seventy-two percent of companies expect to grow faster in 2026 than 2025. However, leaders are entering the year with more measured expectations around buyer scrutiny, competition and the need for operational efficiency.

Sustainable growth is built, not assumed, the report found. Companies that understand their true growth levers, invest with intent, and maintain discipline as they scale will be best positioned to win in 2026.

