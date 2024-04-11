Azira Wins “Data Intelligence Platform of the Year” in 5th Annual Data Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Data Technology Products and Companies

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Azira, a global Consumer Insights platform, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Data Intelligence Platform of the Year” award in the 5th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.





Azira delivers innovative marketing solutions to curate audiences, activate omnichannel campaigns, and understand footfall attribution. It also provides operational insights for use cases such as site selection, trade area analysis, competitive intelligence and more. The Company’s patented technology analyzes data to deliver insights across 70 million locations in more than 44 countries. With Azira’s combination of data quality, global reach and faster time to insights, operational and marketing leaders are empowered with solutions to successfully engage and grow their businesses at scale.

Azira’s Marketing Intelligence platform helps marketing leaders maximize marketing ROI with campaign effectiveness via AI-enhanced audience curation, seamless integrations and real-world attribution. Marketing professionals acquire new customers with more effective targeting, and leverage act-alike modeling, location affinity, demographics and more.

Its Operational data analytics toolsets deliver intelligence on competitors, help brands identify potential store locations with the best ROI, optimize the supply chain based on consumer movement patterns, and provide access via GIS tools, dashboards, APIs, ML models, and more.

“This special recognition from Data Breakthrough underscores our vision of helping global enterprises better understand consumer behavior by providing them with actionable intelligence,” said Gladys Kong, CEO of Azira. “Azira’s future is incredibly bright as we continue to enhance our Consumer Insights Platform, empowering our customers to gain a competitive advantage, improved campaign performance and more informed decision-making with a unified, high-quality source of consumer behavior insights that keep up with digital and physical consumer trends.”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Privacy, Data Storage and many more. The 5th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

“Azira is a standout in the market in that they are, uniquely, a data intelligence company that maintains a full-stack marketing capability, and a marketing technology provider that is built on a foundation of global, high-quality data insights. Consumer behavior data derived from geolocation intelligence is a powerful resource for understanding how people behave in the world,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “The scope and quality of the data Azira delivers to their customers, along with the proven business results they are able to gain from those insights, translate into better business decisions, risk reduction and competitive edge. Congratulations on winning ‘Data Intelligence Platform of the Year!’”

Azira prioritizes consumer privacy while carefully screening its data output for quality and accuracy. The company serves a diverse spectrum of industries including retail, real estate, restaurant, travel/tourism, telecom, media, aviation, non-profit think tanks, and more.

About Azira

Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers. With a profound commitment to partnership, trust and transparency, combined with decades of expertise in consumer behavioral analytics, Azira delivers innovative marketing solutions to curate audiences, activate omnichannel campaigns, and understand footfall attribution. It also provides operational insights for use cases such as site selection, trade area analysis, competitive intelligence and more. Azira serves enterprises in retail, hospitality, travel, real estate, financial services and media. A global company, Azira is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo. To learn more, please visit https://azira.com.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

