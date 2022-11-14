Azerion UK Announces New Team “Blueprint”

The team unifies insight, strategy, and marketing to provide clients with valuable media consultancy

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Azerion, the digital entertainment and media platform, announces “Blueprint”, a new team providing specialist value to its partners across three core areas:

‘Insight’ covering detailed consumer, category, and trends alongside creative best-practice guidance with pre and post-campaign analysis;

“Strategy” providing big brief consultancy, and creative and digital innovation workshops;

“Marketing” provides promotional support, campaign amplification, and sponsorship.

Azerion has developed this new team in response to the need for greater collaboration and to ensure optimised media transactions and partner support are at the business’s heart.

Led by Paul Lowrey (Director of Strategy, Insight, and Marketing), the team consists of Roxanne Harley (Head of Strategy and Client Development), Dominic Tillson (Marketing Director), Tom Bracher (Marketing Manager), and Anna Libera (Research Executive).

Anna Forbes, UK Country Director at Azerion commented: “In our current economic climate, the definition of value has taken on a new spin. Where it once referred to a cheaper alternative, now the value means going beyond the transactional media investment. It’s vital that there is greater recognition of how media partners can help advertisers to understand their audiences at a time when the cost of living is turning consumer spending on its head. This newly formed team aims to solve this problem for Azerion’s clients.”

Paul Lowrey, Director of Strategy, Insight and Marketing commented: “I’m so proud of the work Blueprint are bringing to our partners. By combining our expertise, and harnessing compelling marketing campaigns, strategic workshops, and trend insight, we will ensure clients’ needs are always met, regardless of the economic landscape.”

ENDS

About Azerion

Azerion is a high-growth digital entertainment and media platform. As a content-driven, technology and data company, Azerion serves consumers, digital publishers, advertisers, and game creators globally. Azerion’s integrated platform provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising for media buyers and sellers, supported by in-market sales and campaign management teams. Through our technology, content creators, digital publishers and advertisers work with Azerion to reach the millions of people across the globe that play Azerion’s games and view its distributed entertainment content to increase engagement, loyalty, and drive e-commerce.

Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is a publicly traded company listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information visit: www.azerion.com.

Contacts

Press contact:

Chloe Heard, Bluestripe Group



azerion@bluestripegroup.co.uk / +44 (0)7788 511403