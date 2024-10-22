Axway Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for API Management

Recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), an API Management leader, today announced that it is positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for API Management for its offering, Amplify API Management.¹ The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. In companion research issued by Gartner along with the report, Critical Capabilities for API Management, Axway received the highest score (3.7 out of 5.0) for the Distributed API Management Use Case for the second consecutive year.²





“This is the ninth time we have been positioned as Leader in this report and I believe it reflects Axway’s dedication in this space,” said Roland Royer, CEO at Axway. “Organizations that are determined to progress and succeed in the digital world need to maximize API discovery, governance, and security everywhere. But not only that – you also need a strong platform that consolidates what you already have, to get your digital products where they can be seen and used best.”

On July 1, 2024, Axway was also positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: API Management Software, Q3 2024.³

“Axway’s Amplify API Management platform has enabled us to transform our credit card onboarding process with zero implementation effort required by our business partners,” said Johann Blais, Head of Architecture and Technology at Advanzia Bank. “Advanzia has set a new industry standard by reducing application times from days to minutes, offering a fully digital and intuitive user experience and boosting customer satisfaction. The integration of real-time credit scoring, automated ID checks and secure e-signatures has increased conversion rates by 10% and allows us to issue cards 50% faster, reinforcing our position as a leader in digital banking. The Axway Amplify platform helps us deliver new user experiences across our business ecosystem with no down time and no IT hurdles.”

As a true universal platform for API management, Axway Amplify Platform allows organizations to securely govern and automatically discover APIs across teams and multiple third-party APIM solutions, on-premises or in any cloud. It provides a solid – yet agile – platform for meeting tightening API security requirements and responding quickly to new opportunities using existing IT infrastructures.

“In the past, our approach to IT was heavily focused on individual projects, which led over the years to significant amounts of redundancy and complexity in our digital services,” said Marc Patterson, Lead Enterprise Architect, Highmark. “By switching to an API-driven approach, we are shifting from a project focus to a product mindset. Publishing all our digital services on a central catalog will offer our developers an instant overview of what APIs are already available — reducing duplication of effort and cutting time-to-market for new products.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Click here to view a complimentary copy of the complete report.

About Axway

Axway is an independent technology provider that sustainably grows enduring value for our customers based on a history of trust, security, and stability that goes back nearly 25 years. Our extensive portfolio, which encompasses Managed File Transfer, B2B Integration, Financial Accounting Hub, and comprehensive API management through Amplify, empowers organizations to seamlessly integrate their internal and external ecosystems and succeed in a shifting digital business landscape. Learn more at axway.com

