AXS Promotes Tom Andrus and Blaine Legere to President Roles as Company Continues Unprecedented Expansion and Growth

Tom Andrus, previously AXS Chief Operating Officer, is elevated to President, North America, focusing on expanding revenue streams and cultivating client relationships within this critical market. Blaine Legere, formerly Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Emerging Markets, is upped to the role of President, International where he will focus on international expansion of AXS’ global platform and managing the company’s existing international portfolio. Andrus and Legere will report directly to AXS CEO Bryan Perez.

“AXS continues to experience explosive growth both in North America and abroad, and with no signs of stopping, it’s essential to structure our business to effectively handle this growth and delivery of our global platform,” said Perez. “Tom and Blaine have been instrumental in the building of AXS from the beginning, and I’m excited to work with them in these new roles as we continue to expand.”

Commented Legere: “It’s a pivotal time for AXS in our journey to expand our best-in-class system and products outside of North America. I’m grateful to lead the charge, and I’m inspired to be working with our talented leadership and our dedicated teams across the globe who are rising to the occasion. The growth opportunities we’ve realized in Europe, combined with our footprint in Asia and most recent launch in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year, really set the table for an exciting run ahead.”

Added Andrus: “I am looking forward to leading the AXS North American business. It has been a highlight of my career to build AXS with Bryan, Blaine and the rest of our team. Our innovation and dedication to our employees, clients and customers have led to our success and will fuel our continued growth. I fully expect the changes in our organization to take us to new heights.”

Andrus initially joined the leadership team alongside Perez and Legere as General Manager in 2012 shortly after AXS’ establishment. After a brief departure for a personal calling in the non-profit sector, he returned to AXS in 2018 as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he spearheaded the development of internal business units and fortified AXS’ platform, driving software development to unify AXS’s global codebase, allowing all clients and customers the benefits of the platform in any region.

Legere joined AXS as its inaugural employee when the company launched in 2011. Collaborating with Perez and Andrus, Legere has played a pivotal role in shaping AXS’s organizational structure and formulating the company’s early business development strategy. Since 2020, as SVP of Corporate Strategy & Emerging Markets, he has managed the company’s expansion in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

