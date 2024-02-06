AXS Names Marc Ruxin Chief Strategy Officer

Silicon Valley Tech Executive to Lead Corporate Strategy For Expanding Global Ticketing Leader

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AXS, a global leader in ticketing, today announced the addition of Marc Ruxin as Chief Strategy Officer. Ruxin will lead overall strategy and corporate development opportunities globally to further the company’s mark on the live event industry. Ruxin will report directly to AXS CEO, Bryan Perez and will work closely with business leaders around the world.









“As the live event business continues to experience unprecedented global growth across sports, music, and festivals, AXS, and the AEG family, are perfectly positioned to become the most consumer-friendly and fan-forward business in the world,” said Ruxin. “After a career in and around this industry, the opportunity to help AXS become the dominant global ticketing platform is the culmination of everything I have been working towards. What Bryan and the team have been able to build in a short time is an incredible accomplishment. I’m thrilled to be a part of it!”

Added Perez: “Marc’s innate ability to successfully evaluate promising companies, his entrepreneurial prowess, and experience as an innovator and advisor in tech and live entertainment make Marc a great fit as we push our business forward. AXS is primed for the next growth stage and Marc will be a key player in our success.”

Ruxin will take over corporate strategy and development responsibilities previously held by Blaine Legere who transitioned to President – International late last year.

Before joining AXS, Ruxin built his career as an entrepreneur, media executive, and influential advisor/investor steering media and technology companies to the forefront of digital entertainment. He has held positions as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of the music streaming service Rdio (acquired by Pandora) and Chief Innovation Officer at Universal McCann and McCann Erikson where he played a pivotal role in driving their digital transformation. Marc currently sits on advisory boards of numerous internet and technology start-ups in and around Silicon Valley and is on the Board of the Stern Grove Festival in San Francisco.

About AXS

AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing, marketing, and data technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from the most intimate music clubs to world championship sporting events. AXS is the ticketing partner for over 500 premier venues, sports teams, and event organizers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Clients include First Avenue, USGA, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Crypto.com Arena, Coachella, Stagecoach, The O2, and B.League (Japan). AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable our partners to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. For more, visit axs.com.

