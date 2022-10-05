Axis Communications Expands Localized Presence with New Houston Experience Center

Cutting-edge Security Technology Featured at Space-Themed Axis Experience Center

CHELMSFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axis Communications today celebrates the opening of its newest Axis Experience Center (AEC) in Houston, Texas. The Houston AEC is Axis’ 13th innovation center within the Americas, and its opening comes just weeks after the unveiling of the company’s new Greater Toronto AEC location. The Houston AEC is designed to provide customers, partners, and business leaders with localized resources and hands-on opportunities to test cutting-edge security technologies in a simulated environment.





Houston has long been the epicenter of space exploration. In recognition of the city’s deeply rooted connection to the space industry, the new 4,800-square-foot facility embodies a ‘Space City’ theme. As a focal point, the state-of-the-art facility features a ‘Launch Pad’ with a large circular truss system that displays Axis’ core suite of end-to-end solutions, including the latest innovations in video, access control, audio, and intercom, all working together on AXIS Camera Station software platform. Visitors will also have the opportunity to view and test the latest in high-performance network cameras and other edge devices – as well as emerging Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, analytics, and IP-based security technologies

With over 10 million residents, Houston represents the fifth largest metropolitan area in the United States. Among those residents are many existing Axis customers across key industries such as manufacturing, critical infrastructure, healthcare, and SLED (State, Local and Education) government agencies. As Axis expands its footprint in key geographies, Houston is a natural extension of the company’s growth trajectory and vision of innovating for a smarter, safer world—joining Dallas as Axis’ second, Texas-based AEC.

“As a global company, Axis Communications fully realizes the importance of building relationships at a local level. It’s important to meet customers where they live and work, and to provide them with hands-on opportunities to test the latest technologies that are driving the security market forward,” said Steve Stanberry, Business Area Director, South Central, Axis Communications. “Axis has a long history with the City of Houston and the diverse range of industries it supports, and we are excited to further strengthen our commitment and deepen our roots here with this new AEC opening.”

With plans to unveil additional facilities before the end of the year, current Axis Experience Center locations include New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, San Jose, Washington D.C., Toronto, Mexico City, and Sao Paulo.

The Houston AEC is located at 750 Town and Country Blvd., Suite 950, Houston, TX 77024. To schedule a time to tour the new Axis Experience Center or to learn more about the facility and its resources, please email Houston.AEC@axis.com.

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating solutions for improving security and business performance. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems. They are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training. Axis has around 4,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden. For more information about Axis, please visit our website www.axis.com.

Contacts

Chris Shanelaris, Public Relations Manager, Americas, Axis Communications



978-614-3023



Chris.Shanelaris@axis.com