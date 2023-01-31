Axion BioSystems Launches New High-Throughput Live-Cell Imaging Platform, Omni Pro 12

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Biotech–Axion BioSystems today announces the addition of the Omni Pro 12 to the Omni live-cell imaging product family. The new platform, which features integrated robotics and a multiplate design compatible with any standard incubator, offers enhanced flexibility and efficiency to scientists and drug developers conducting live-cell imaging experiments.





“The Omni Pro 12 is designed to provide an automated solution to accommodate multiple users and support live-cell imaging applications. The device is highly intuitive, offering unparalleled ease-of-use and accessibility, which makes it an indispensable tool for every life science laboratory,” said Kevin Gould, Axion BioSystems’ CEO. “From label-free, long-term cell monitoring to fluorescence-based assays, live-cell imaging can be an integral tool to advance immunology, oncology, and stem cell biology, facilitating the development of novel drugs and therapeutics.”

According to Jan-Willem Van Bree, Axion’s VP of Research & Development – Image Analysis Systems, the combination of a fully automated microplate storage and handling set-up with an Omni cell imager offers new possibilities for live-cell analysis. “The Omni Pro 12 increases the throughput without increasing the complexity of experimental set up or data analysis. The instrument is designed to operate inside a cell culture incubator, ensuring health and viability of even the most sensitive cell types, while integrated and user-friendly software enables the analysis of complex biological data in real time.”

Noninvasively studying the real-time biology of live cells allows scientists to understand the fundamental biological processes underpinning health and disease and accelerate the discovery and development of lifesaving therapeutics. The Omni Pro 12 uses high-capacity brightfield and fluorescence imaging to continuously assess cell behavior and function without sacrificing cell health and viability. AI-driven image analysis software minimizes subjectivity in the interpretation of data, allowing users to gain a quantitative, rather than qualitative, assessment. Combining knowledge from biology, engineering, optics, and computer science, the Omni Pro 12 is a must-have in any modern lab.

About Axion BioSystems

Axion BioSystems is a leading life science company focused on next-generation live-cell analysis tools for biomedical research and drug discovery. With innovative systems that monitor complex cellular activity in real time without disturbing the underlying biology, Axion’s technology accelerates scientific discovery with streamlined workflows providing more complete datasets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, the company has more than 180 employees worldwide. www.axionbiosystems.com

