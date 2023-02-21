AXAC Signs Letter of Intent for a Business Combination

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation (“AXIOS”) (NYSE:AXAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announced the signing of a non-binding letter-of-intent (“LOI”) for a business combination with a leading European agribusiness company (the “Target”).

The Target, one of Europe’s largest and most sustainable farming enterprises with over 18,000 hectares (approx. 45,000 acres) of agricultural land located in one the most fertile regions worldwide, is among the top 20 producers of agricultural commodities and plant-based proteins in Europe. The Target seeks additional expansion of the farming operations with a focus on irrigated land and vertical integration to regionalize raw material supply and processing of agricultural goods. The Target is a profitable business with double-digit returns. AXIOS will leverage its resources, experience and network of relationships to support the Target’s growth and access to public markets, making this an attractive potential business combination for AXIOS’s stockholders.

Under the terms of the LOI, AXIOS and the Target would be become a combined entity, with the Target’s existing equity holders rolling 100% of their equity into the combined public company. In connection with executing the LOI, AXIOS and the target company have secured initial non-binding investment indications of approximately $50 million in total from existing AXIOS sponsors and certain strategic partners. Firm commitments from those investors, as well as any other investors, would be announced concurrently with the signing of a definitive agreement.

AXIOS expects to announce additional details regarding the proposed business combination when a definitive merger agreement is executed, which is expected in the second quarter of 2023.

Completion of a business combination with the Target is subject to, among other matters, the completion of due diligence, the negotiation of a definitive agreement providing for the transaction, satisfaction of the conditions negotiated therein and approval of the transaction by the board and stockholders of both AXIOS and the Target. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated on the terms or timeframe currently contemplated, or at all.

About AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AXAC, AXACW, AXACR) is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Island corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

