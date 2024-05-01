avô App Revolutionizes Workers’ Compensation Transport and Language Services

COCOA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#app—avô Transportation and Language Solutions has developed and launched an app for its traditional provider network that is set to transform the landscape of workers’ compensation transportation and translation services. This innovative platform mirrors the efficiency, reliability and transparency found in avô’s ride-share solutions, catering to the complete needs of workers’ compensation payers and patients.





“The avô app is designed to optimize the assignment process for transportation and language providers in our traditional network, including specialized vehicles, long-distance trips and interpreter services,” said President Fred Schafer. “By leveraging cutting-edge technology, avô ensures prompt communication and seamless coordination among payers, patients and providers.”

When a claims representative initiates an assignment, the app triggers real-time push notifications to drivers and interpreters in the network. Providers respond with their availabilities and once selected, the app syncs appointment details to the providers’ calendars. Simultaneously, it sends appointment information via text to workers’ comp patients and notifies claims representatives, streamlining the entire process from start to finish.

“Our app significantly reduces processing time upfront, while providing invaluable data analytics, including precise arrival times and assignment durations,” Schafer added.

Additionally, the app addresses the persistent challenge of delayed invoicing by generating and sending invoices immediately upon assignment completion for timely and accurate billing.

“We understand the critical importance of enabling workers’ comp patients to attend medical appointments and comprehend vital information for their recovery,” Schafer remarked. “Our technology, exemplified by this app, is dedicated to facilitating successful transportation and language service assignments, thus helping reduce the loss time associated with workers’ compensation claims.”

About avô

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Cocoa, Florida, avô provides transportation and language services to workers’ compensation carriers, government entities, third-party administrators, and employers. As the sole provider boasting direct API connections with multiple ride-share partners, avô continues to redefine industry standards through innovation and client-centric solutions. For more information, visit https://chooseavo.com, call 800-286-9964 or email customercare@chooseavo.com.

Contacts

Helen King Patterson, APR, King Knight Communications, 813.690.4787, helen@kingknight.com

Matthew Walker, Executive Vice President, avô, 215.668.4571, mwalker@chooseavo.com