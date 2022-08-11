Avnet Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Fourth quarter sales of $6.4 billion and operating income margin of 4.5%
Fiscal 2022 sales of $24.3 billion and record diluted EPS of $6.94
Farnell achieves record revenues of $1.8 billion with operating margin over 13%
PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Avnet–Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 2, 2022.
Commenting on the Company’s financial results, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher stated, “We are pleased to end the fiscal year on a high note, delivering another strong quarter of year-over-year sales growth and operating margin expansion. Supported by solid execution across our businesses, Avnet continues to gain share and secure new opportunities in the markets in which we compete. Despite an evolving macro environment, we remain well-positioned to continue to grow our business profitably by helping our customers and suppliers navigate an increasingly complex market.”
Fiscal Fourth Quarter Key Financial Highlights:
-
Sales of $6.4 billion up 21.9% year over year from $5.2 billion.
- On a constant currency basis, sales increased 28.2% year over year.
-
GAAP diluted earnings per share increased to $2.51, compared with $0.85 in the prior year quarter.
- Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.07, compared with $1.12 in the prior year quarter.
-
GAAP operating income margin of 4.5%, increased 221 basis points year over year.
- Adjusted operating income margin of 4.5%, increased 161 basis points year over year.
- Electronic Components operating income margin of 4.3%, increased 122 basis points year over year.
- Farnell operating income margin of 14.2% increased 597 basis points year over year.
- Returned $25 million to shareholders in dividends during the quarter, an 18% per share increase year over year.
- Returned $102 million to shareholders in the quarter from share repurchases, representing 2.4% of outstanding shares.
Fiscal 2022 Key Financial Highlights:
-
Sales of $24.3 billion up 24.5% year over year from $19.5 billion.
- On a constant currency basis, sales increased 27.2% year over year.
-
GAAP diluted earnings per share increased to $6.94, compared with $1.93 in the prior year.
- Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share of $6.93, compared with $2.71 in the prior year.
-
GAAP operating income margin of 3.9%, increased 242 basis points year over year.
- Adjusted operating income margin of 4.1%, increased 197 basis points year over year.
- Electronic Components operating income margin of 3.9%, increased 135 basis points year over year.
- Farnell operating income margin of 13.4% increased 764 basis points year over year.
- Returned $98 million to shareholders in dividends during the fiscal year.
- Returned $193 million to shareholders in the fiscal year from share repurchases, representing 4.7% of outstanding shares.
|
Key Financial Metrics
|
($ in millions, except per share data)
|
Fourth Quarter Results (GAAP)
|
|
|
Jun – 22
|
|
Jun – 21
|
|
Change Y/Y
|
|
Mar – 22
|
|
Change Q/Q
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
6,372.7
|
|
|
$
|
5,226.7
|
|
|
21.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,488.1
|
|
|
(1.8
|
)%
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
284.7
|
|
|
|
118.0
|
|
|
141.3
|
%
|
|
|
274.4
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
Operating Income Margin
|
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
221
|
bps
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
24
|
bps
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|
|
$
|
2.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
195.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
1.84
|
|
|
36.4
|
%
|
Fourth Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
|
Jun – 22
|
|
Jun – 21
|
|
Change Y/Y
|
|
Mar – 22
|
|
Change Q/Q
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
6,372.7
|
|
|
$
|
5,226.7
|
|
|
21.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,488.1
|
|
|
(1.8
|
)%
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
|
|
287.6
|
|
|
|
151.8
|
|
|
89.5
|
%
|
|
|
303.7
|
|
|
(5.3
|
)%
|
Adjusted Operating Income Margin
|
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
161
|
bps
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
(17
|
)bps
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|
|
$
|
2.07
|
|
|
$
|
1.12
|
|
|
84.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
2.15
|
|
|
(3.7
|
)%
|
Segment and Geographical Mix
|
|
|
Jun – 22
|
|
Jun – 21
|
|
Change Y/Y
|
|
Mar – 22
|
|
Change Q/Q
|
Electronic Components (EC) Sales
|
|
$
|
5,930.4
|
|
|
$
|
4,785.3
|
|
|
23.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,019.1
|
|
|
(1.5
|
)%
|
EC Operating Income Margin
|
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
122
|
bps
|
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
(9
|
)bps
|
Farnell Sales
|
|
$
|
442.3
|
|
|
$
|
441.4
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
469.0
|
|
|
(5.7
|
)%
|
Farnell Operating Income Margin
|
|
|
14.2
|
%
|
|
|
8.3
|
%
|
|
597
|
bps
|
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
(65
|
)bps
|
Americas Sales
|
|
$
|
1,618.4
|
|
|
$
|
1,194.4
|
|
|
35.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,627.2
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
EMEA Sales
|
|
|
2,064.0
|
|
|
|
1,737.3
|
|
|
18.8
|
%
|
|
|
2,185.7
|
|
|
(5.6
|
)%
|
Asia Sales
|
|
|
2,690.3
|
|
|
|
2,295.0
|
|
|
17.2
|
%
|
|
|
2,675.2
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|______________________
|(1)
|
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.
Outlook for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Ending on October 1, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guidance Range
|
|
Midpoint
|
Sales
|
|
$6.20B – $6.50B
|
|
$6.35B
|
Adjusted Diluted EPS(1)
|
|
$1.85 – $1.95
|
|
$1.90
|______________________
|(1)
|
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.
The above guidance is based upon current market conditions, including a $100 million negative impact on sales at mid-point of guidance from the recent strengthening of the U.S. Dollar as compared to the fourth quarter. This guidance implies a sequential growth rate range of down 1% to up 4% in constant currency, and assumes a typical seasonal shift in sales to Asia from the western regions.
The above guidance also excludes amortization of intangibles and certain income tax adjustments. The above guidance assumes an effective tax rate of between 21% and 25%. The above guidance assumes 96 million average diluted shares outstanding and average currency exchange rates as shown in the table below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 Fiscal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
Q4 Fiscal
|
|
Q1 Fiscal
|
|
|
Guidance
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
Euro to U.S. Dollar
|
|
$1.02
|
|
$1.06
|
|
$1.18
|
GBP to U.S. Dollar
|
|
$1.20
|
|
$1.26
|
|
$1.38
Today’s Conference Call and Webcast Details
Avnet will host a quarterly webcast and teleconference today at 1:30 p.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update. The webcast can be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: https://ir.avnet.com.
Those who would still like to participate in the live call can dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. A replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days, through November 8, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13730217.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. You can find many of these statements by looking for words like “believes,” “projected”, “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “estimates” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 3, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, could affect the Company’s future results of operations, and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: geopolitical events and military conflicts; pandemics and other health-related crises, including COVID-19; competitive pressures among distributors of electronic components; an industry down-cycle in semiconductors, including supply shortages; relationships with key suppliers and allocations of products by suppliers, including increased non-cancellable/non-returnable orders; accounts receivable defaults; risks relating to the Company’s international sales and operations, including risks relating to the ability to repatriate cash, foreign currency fluctuations, inflation, duties and taxes, sanctions and trade restrictions, and compliance with international and U.S. laws; risks relating to acquisitions, divestitures and investments; adverse effects on the Company’s supply chain, operations of its distribution centers, shipping costs, third-party service providers, customers and suppliers, including as a result of issues caused by military conflicts, terrorist attacks, natural and weather-related disasters, pandemics and health related crisis, warehouse modernization and relocation efforts; risks related to cyber security attacks, other privacy and security incidents and information systems failures, including related to current or future implementations, integrations or upgrades; general economic and business conditions (domestic, foreign and global) affecting the Company’s operations and financial performance and, indirectly, the Company’s credit ratings, debt covenant compliance, liquidity and access to financing; constraints on employee retention and hiring; and legislative or regulatory changes affecting the Company’s businesses.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which that statement is made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made.
About Avnet
As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)
|
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarters Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
|
July 2,
|
|
July 3,
|
|
July 2,
|
|
July 3,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
|
(Thousands, except per share data)
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
6,372,653
|
|
|
$
|
5,226,734
|
|
|
$
|
24,310,708
|
|
|
$
|
19,534,679
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
5,593,022
|
|
|
|
4,581,787
|
|
|
|
21,345,317
|
|
|
|
17,294,049
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
779,631
|
|
|
|
644,947
|
|
|
|
2,965,391
|
|
|
|
2,240,630
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
494,943
|
|
|
|
498,497
|
|
|
|
1,994,847
|
|
|
|
1,874,831
|
|
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
26,261
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
28,449
|
|
|
|
5,272
|
|
|
|
84,391
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
284,688
|
|
|
|
118,001
|
|
|
|
939,011
|
|
|
|
281,408
|
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
(6,160
|
)
|
|
|
(2,955
|
)
|
|
|
(5,302
|
)
|
|
|
(19,006
|
)
|
Interest and other financing expenses, net
|
|
|
(29,987
|
)
|
|
|
(23,345
|
)
|
|
|
(100,375
|
)
|
|
|
(89,473
|
)
|
Income before taxes
|
|
|
248,541
|
|
|
|
91,701
|
|
|
|
833,334
|
|
|
|
172,929
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
1,718
|
|
|
|
6,346
|
|
|
|
140,955
|
|
|
|
(20,185
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
246,823
|
|
|
$
|
85,355
|
|
|
$
|
692,379
|
|
|
$
|
193,114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
2.54
|
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
$
|
7.02
|
|
|
$
|
1.95
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
2.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
$
|
6.94
|
|
|
$
|
1.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used to compute earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
97,309
|
|
|
|
99,655
|
|
|
|
98,662
|
|
|
|
99,258
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
98,387
|
|
|
|
100,630
|
|
|
|
99,819
|
|
|
|
100,168
|
|
Cash dividends paid per common share
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVNET, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 2,
|
|
July 3,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
|
(Thousands)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
153,693
|
|
$
|
199,691
|
Receivables
|
|
|
4,301,002
|
|
|
3,576,130
|
Inventories
|
|
|
4,244,148
|
|
|
3,236,837
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
|
177,783
|
|
|
150,763
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
8,876,626
|
|
|
7,163,421
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
315,204
|
|
|
368,452
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
758,833
|
|
|
838,105
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
12,651
|
|
|
28,539
|
Operating lease assets
|
|
|
227,138
|
|
|
265,988
|
Other assets
|
|
|
198,080
|
|
|
260,917
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
10,388,532
|
|
$
|
8,925,422
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
$
|
174,422
|
|
$
|
23,078
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
3,431,683
|
|
|
2,401,357
|
Accrued expenses and other
|
|
|
591,020
|
|
|
572,457
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
54,529
|
|
|
58,346
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
4,251,654
|
|
|
3,055,238
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
1,437,400
|
|
|
1,191,329
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
199,418
|
|
|
239,838
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
307,300
|
|
|
354,833
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
6,195,772
|
|
|
4,841,238
|
Shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
4,192,760
|
|
|
4,084,184
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
10,388,532
|
|
$
|
8,925,422
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
|
July 2, 2022
|
|
July 3, 2021
|
|
|
(Thousands)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
692,379
|
|
|
$
|
193,114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash and other reconciling items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
87,367
|
|
|
|
90,884
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
14,959
|
|
|
|
41,033
|
|
Amortization of operating lease assets
|
|
|
52,881
|
|
|
|
56,782
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(52,513
|
)
|
|
|
14,650
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
36,738
|
|
|
|
29,339
|
|
Impairments
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
15,166
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
34,116
|
|
|
|
22,512
|
|
Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
(1,132,039
|
)
|
|
|
(615,353
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(1,218,871
|
)
|
|
|
(409,075
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
1,131,225
|
|
|
|
620,973
|
|
Accrued expenses and other, net
|
|
|
134,448
|
|
|
|
30,924
|
|
Net cash flows (used) provided by operating activities
|
|
|
(219,310
|
)
|
|
|
90,949
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of notes, net of discounts
|
|
|
299,973
|
|
|
|
297,660
|
|
Repayments of public notes
|
|
|
(354,336
|
)
|
|
|
(305,077
|
)
|
Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization, net
|
|
|
274,900
|
|
|
|
22,900
|
|
Repayments under senior unsecured credit facility, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(231,680
|
)
|
Borrowings (repayments) under bank credit facilities and other debt, net
|
|
|
235,047
|
|
|
|
(2,789
|
)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
|
(184,382
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Dividends paid on common stock
|
|
|
(98,490
|
)
|
|
|
(84,309
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
(16,653
|
)
|
|
|
(10,718
|
)
|
Net cash flows provided (used) for financing activities
|
|
|
156,059
|
|
|
|
(314,013
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(48,900
|
)
|
|
|
(50,363
|
)
|
Acquisitions of assets and businesses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(18,381
|
)
|
Proceeds from liquidation of Company owned life insurance policies
|
|
|
90,384
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
9,815
|
|
|
|
7,548
|
|
Net cash flows provided (used) for investing activities
|
|
|
51,299
|
|
|
|
(61,196
|
)
|
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(34,046
|
)
|
|
|
6,913
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
— decrease
|
|
|
(45,998
|
)
|
|
|
(277,347
|
)
|
— at beginning of period
|
|
|
199,691
|
|
|
|
477,038
|
|
— at end of period
|
|
$
|
153,693
|
|
|
$
|
199,691
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income before income taxes, (v) adjusted income tax expense (benefit), (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share, and (vii) sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).
There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as “constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.
Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.
Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.
Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), net income and diluted earnings (loss) per share adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws, certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the investing public.
Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year
|
|
July 2,
|
|
April 2,
|
|
January 1,
|
|
October 2,
|
|
|
2022*
|
|
2022*
|
|
2022*
|
|
2022*
|
|
2021*
|
|
|
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
$
|
1,994,847
|
|
|
$
|
494,943
|
|
|
$
|
512,364
|
|
|
$
|
501,363
|
|
|
$
|
486,178
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other
|
|
|
(15,038
|
)
|
|
|
(2,929
|
)
|
|
|
(3,074
|
)
|
|
|
(3,796
|
)
|
|
|
(5,239
|
)
|
Adjusted operating expenses
|
|
|
1,979,809
|
|
|
|
492,014
|
|
|
|
509,290
|
|
|
|
497,567
|
|
|
|
480,939
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating income
|
|
$
|
939,011
|
|
|
$
|
284,688
|
|
|
$
|
274,408
|
|
|
$
|
211,672
|
|
|
$
|
168,243
|
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
|
|
|
5,272
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
5,272
|
|
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses
|
|
|
26,261
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
26,261
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other
|
|
|
15,038
|
|
|
|
2,929
|
|
|
|
3,074
|
|
|
|
3,796
|
|
|
|
5,239
|
|
Adjusted operating income
|
|
|
985,582
|
|
|
|
287,617
|
|
|
|
303,743
|
|
|
|
215,468
|
|
|
|
178,754
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income before income taxes
|
|
$
|
833,334
|
|
|
$
|
248,541
|
|
|
$
|
248,025
|
|
|
$
|
191,779
|
|
|
$
|
144,990
|
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
|
|
|
5,272
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
5,272
|
|
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses
|
|
|
26,261
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
26,261
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other
|
|
|
15,038
|
|
|
|
2,929
|
|
|
|
3,074
|
|
|
|
3,796
|
|
|
|
5,239
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
4,935
|
|
|
|
4,494
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
441
|
|
Adjusted income before income taxes
|
|
|
884,840
|
|
|
|
255,964
|
|
|
|
277,360
|
|
|
|
195,575
|
|
|
|
155,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income tax expense
|
|
$
|
140,955
|
|
|
$
|
1,718
|
|
|
$
|
64,608
|
|
|
$
|
40,958
|
|
|
$
|
33,672
|
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
|
|
|
1,012
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
1,012
|
|
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses
|
|
|
6,836
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
6,836
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other
|
|
|
3,080
|
|
|
|
711
|
|
|
|
667
|
|
|
|
704
|
|
|
|
998
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
1,092
|
|
|
|
956
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
Income tax benefit (expense) items, net
|
|
|
40,376
|
|
|
|
49,142
|
|
|
|
(8,613
|
)
|
|
|
2,917
|
|
|
|
(3,070
|
)
|
Adjusted income tax expense
|
|
|
193,351
|
|
|
|
52,527
|
|
|
|
63,498
|
|
|
|
44,579
|
|
|
|
32,748
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
692,379
|
|
|
$
|
246,823
|
|
|
$
|
183,417
|
|
|
$
|
150,821
|
|
|
$
|
111,318
|
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
|
|
4,260
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
4,260
|
|
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses (net of tax)
|
|
|
19,425
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
19,425
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)
|
|
|
11,958
|
|
|
|
2,218
|
|
|
|
2,407
|
|
|
|
3,092
|
|
|
|
4,241
|
|
Other expenses (net of tax)
|
|
|
3,843
|
|
|
|
3,538
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
305
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense items, net
|
|
|
(40,376
|
)
|
|
|
(49,142
|
)
|
|
|
8,613
|
|
|
|
(2,917
|
)
|
|
|
3,070
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
|
691,489
|
|
|
|
203,437
|
|
|
|
213,862
|
|
|
|
150,996
|
|
|
|
123,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
6.94
|
|
|
$
|
2.51
|
|
|
$
|
1.84
|
|
|
$
|
1.50
|
|
|
$
|
1.10
|
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses (net of tax)
|
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Other expenses (net of tax)
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense items, net
|
|
|
(0.40
|
)
|
|
|
(0.50
|
)
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Adjusted diluted EPS
|
|
|
6.93
|
|
|
|
2.07
|
|
|
|
2.15
|
|
|
|
1.51
|
|
|
|
1.22
|
|
______________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year
|
|
July 3,
|
|
April 3,
|
|
January 2,
|
|
October 3,
|
|
2021*
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
|
$
|
1,874,831
|
|
|
$
|
498,497
|
|
|
$
|
463,092
|
|
|
$
|
442,084
|
|
|
$
|
471,158
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other
|
|
(41,245
|
)
|
|
|
(5,370
|
)
|
|
|
(5,283
|
)
|
|
|
(10,417
|
)
|
|
|
(20,175
|
)
|
Adjusted operating expenses
|
|
1,833,586
|
|
|
|
493,127
|
|
|
|
457,809
|
|
|
|
431,667
|
|
|
|
450,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating income
|
$
|
281,408
|
|
|
$
|
118,001
|
|
|
$
|
87,684
|
|
|
$
|
57,221
|
|
|
$
|
18,502
|
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
|
|
84,391
|
|
|
|
28,449
|
|
|
|
17,574
|
|
|
|
11,948
|
|
|
|
26,420
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other
|
|
41,245
|
|
|
|
5,370
|
|
|
|
5,283
|
|
|
|
10,417
|
|
|
|
20,175
|
|
Adjusted operating income
|
|
407,044
|
|
|
|
151,820
|
|
|
|
110,541
|
|
|
|
79,586
|
|
|
|
65,097
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes
|
$
|
172,929
|
|
|
$
|
91,701
|
|
|
$
|
70,121
|
|
|
$
|
34,403
|
|
|
$
|
(23,297
|
)
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
|
|
84,391
|
|
|
|
28,449
|
|
|
|
17,574
|
|
|
|
11,948
|
|
|
|
26,420
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other
|
|
41,245
|
|
|
|
5,370
|
|
|
|
5,283
|
|
|
|
10,417
|
|
|
|
20,175
|
|
Other expenses – equity investment impairments and other
|
|
20,413
|
|
|
|
5,139
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
15,223
|
|
Adjusted income before income taxes
|
|
318,978
|
|
|
|
130,659
|
|
|
|
92,978
|
|
|
|
56,819
|
|
|
|
38,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income tax expense (benefit)
|
$
|
(20,185
|
)
|
|
$
|
6,346
|
|
|
$
|
(37,363
|
)
|
|
$
|
15,240
|
|
|
$
|
(4,408
|
)
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
|
|
17,468
|
|
|
|
6,172
|
|
|
|
4,118
|
|
|
|
2,577
|
|
|
|
4,601
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other
|
|
9,099
|
|
|
|
1,025
|
|
|
|
1,008
|
|
|
|
2,037
|
|
|
|
5,029
|
|
Other expenses – equity investment impairments and other
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Income tax benefit (expense) items, net
|
|
41,275
|
|
|
|
4,091
|
|
|
|
50,682
|
|
|
|
(10,788
|
)
|
|
|
(2,710
|
)
|
Adjusted income tax expense
|
|
47,747
|
|
|
|
17,672
|
|
|
|
18,445
|
|
|
|
9,092
|
|
|
|
2,538
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
193,114
|
|
|
$
|
85,355
|
|
|
$
|
107,484
|
|
|
$
|
19,163
|
|
|
$
|
(18,889
|
)
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
|
|
66,923
|
|
|
|
22,277
|
|
|
|
13,456
|
|
|
|
9,371
|
|
|
|
21,819
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)
|
|
32,146
|
|
|
|
4,345
|
|
|
|
4,275
|
|
|
|
8,380
|
|
|
|
15,146
|
|
Other expenses – equity investment impairments and other (net of tax)
|
|
20,323
|
|
|
|
5,101
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
15,197
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense items, net
|
|
(41,275
|
)
|
|
|
(4,091
|
)
|
|
|
(50,682
|
)
|
|
|
10,788
|
|
|
|
2,710
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
271,231
|
|
|
|
112,987
|
|
|
|
74,533
|
|
|
|
47,727
|
|
|
|
35,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
1.93
|
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
$
|
1.07
|
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
|
|
0.67
|
|
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
0.22
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
Other expenses – equity investment impairments and other (net of tax)
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense items, net
|
|
(0.41
|
)
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
(0.50
|
)
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Adjusted diluted EPS
|
|
2.71
|
|
|
|
1.12
|
|
|
|
0.74
|
|
|
|
0.48
|
|
|
|
0.36
|
|
______________________
