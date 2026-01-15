AVALT Appoints Paige Emerson as Vice President of Business Development

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVALT, a Boston-based private investment firm, today announced that Paige Emerson has joined the firm as Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Emerson will play a key role in strengthening the firm’s relationships across the advisory ecosystem. She will also focus on driving high-quality deal flow and developing the systems, insights, and coverage model that support AVALT’s long-term sourcing strategy.

“Paige brings a combination of strategic insight and relationship-driven leadership that aligns perfectly with AVALT’s long-term approach to investing,” said James Scola, a Partner at AVALT. “Her track record building scalable business functions and building strong relationships with senior decision-makers will enhance our sourcing efforts and deepen our relationships.”

Emerson joins AVALT after 12 years at AlphaSights, where she played a key role in scaling the firm from an early-stage organization into a global team of more than 2,000. During her tenure, Emerson founded and built a high-growth business unit serving leading consulting firms, driving commercial strategy, developing senior client relationships, and building and leading high-performing teams. Emerson holds a B.A. from Wake Forest University.

“I am thrilled to join AVALT at such a pivotal time in private markets,” said Emerson. “The firm’s approach of investing with permanent capital, combined with its business-building expertise, offers a powerful platform for partnering with great companies. I look forward to driving AVALT’s sourcing strategy and expanding our relationships across the advisory community.”

AVALT is a private equity firm that invests its permanent capital base in leading businesses with meaningful growth and transformation opportunities. The team’s deep business building experience helps companies accelerate their growth, and its flexible capital base enables ongoing support without regard to any fixed time horizon. Target industries include Commercial & Industrial Services and Professional & Technology Services, and investments are typically backed with $25-150 million of equity capital. For additional information, visit www.avalt.com.

