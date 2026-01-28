AV Access Presents eShare W90: A 4K Wireless Conferencing System for Smarter Hybrid Meetings at ISE 2026 in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#avaccess--AV Access proudly announces its participation in ISE 2026, one of the world’s leading AV and systems integration exhibitions. From February 3-6 at the Fira de Barcelona, Gran Via, the company will showcase its latest solutions designed to improve collaboration, enhance entertainment, and boost workplace productivity.

At Booth 1F110, AV Access will highlight its flagship innovations, including the eShare W90 wireless conferencing system, the plug-and-play 4KIP200 HDMI over IP solution, and the complete iDock series of KVM docking stations—demonstrating its dedication to versatile, high-performance AV technology.

Stream, Charge and Share with a Single USB-C Cable

At the heart of the booth is the eShare W90 wireless presentation and conferencing system, designed to simplify hybrid meetings in medium and large meeting rooms. It boasts a full-featured USB-C port that enables video and audio streaming, high-speed data transfer up to 5Gbps, laptop charging (65W power delivery), and network access—all through a single cable.

Dual HDMI outputs allow connection to two displays, ensuring clear visibility for participants. The system also introduces a quad view mode, enabling up to four sources to be shown on one screen for side-by-side comparison.

“We developed the eShare W90 to give users a more intuitive and efficient meeting experience,” said Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access. “Quad view mode is especially useful when teams need to evaluate multiple proposals or share different perspectives at once.”

Wireless Conferencing with a Single Click

The eShare W90 transforms hybrid meetings by enabling wireless control of USB 3.0 conferencing devices such as webcams, speakerphones, and video bars when paired with the eShare D30 USB-C dongle. With one click, users can launch a video conference without the hassle of cable management or complicated setup.

It also supports multi-platform content sharing across HDMI, USB-C, and wireless casting technologies including AirPlay, Miracast, and dongle-based casting. This flexibility ensures seamless collaboration across laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Additionally, the eShare W90 includes dual high-speed Ethernet ports, allowing organizations to separate internal and guest networks. This design protects sensitive company data while providing convenient connectivity for visitors.

“We are excited to bring the eShare W90 wireless presentation and conferencing system to ISE 2026,” concluded Bill Liao, “This solution makes hybrid meetings more secure, more collaborative, and far easier to manage—helping teams focus on communication rather than technology.”

About AV Access

AV Access is the world's professional manufacturer of advanced Pro AV and AV over IP products, which include HDMI/KVM extenders, splitters, switchers, KVM switches, AV over IP solutions, wireless conference room solutions, etc. Since its establishment, it has been dedicated to offering the ultimate audiovisual experience to the masses with quality-assured and well-designed AV products at honest pricing. AV Access will continue to develop more innovative products and solutions in the fields of smart home, corporate, education, retail, entertainment, health care, etc. Strong R&D, powerful supply chain and excellent management team make AV Access qualified as your faithful partner! Learn more by visiting www.avaccess.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: Actions Global (US) Inc

Contact Person: Shane Jiang

Email: shane@avaccess.com

Website: https://www.avaccess.com/