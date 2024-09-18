AutoRek Announces Strategic Collaboration With Capgemini to Help Drive Its Ambitious Growth in Financial Services

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AutoRek and Capgemini have signed a new agreement that will see Capgemini become AutoRek’s first strategic professional services and technology partner. This will empower AutoRek to be at the forefront of regulatory changes and reporting requirements for clients. Through this agreement, Capgemini will mobilize its team of experts on AutoRek’s reconciliation solution and guide AutoRek’s clients with day-to-day support of implementations.





AutoRek is a Glasgow-based fintech company with an award-winning reconciliation and financial data management platform which strengthens the finance operations and controls for some of the largest institutions across asset management, payments, banking and insurance sectors. Through combined industry expertise, Capgemini will enrich its portfolio with a new go-to-market proposition alongside AutoRek to address the increasing market need for real-time cash management and transaction reconciliation.

Alastair MacKenzie, Head of Strategic Partnerships at AutoRek comments: “AutoRek is on a mission to set the benchmark in trust for finance operations and controls. At the heart of our partnership with Capgemini is a shared vision for modern finance data platforms delivering a step change in efficiency and accuracy. This exciting new collaboration will enable us to provide our clients with complementary consulting and advisory services, and quickly expand our international presence. We are delighted to be working closely with like-minded experts, dedicated to the needs of financial services.”

“Companies are under immense pressure to free up cash from their operations. AutoRek’s innovative reconciliation solution is trusted by some of the world’s leading banks and insurers to efficiently optimize their working capital with confidence. We are proud to be supporting AutoRek to build upon its success and extend its growth internationally,” said Jeroen Hölscher, Global Head of Payment Services at Capgemini.

A report by Capgemini indicates half of payment executives handle their cash reconciliation process manually. A common approach sees large volumes of data analyzed through spreadsheets taking significant effort and time, and being prone to error, potentially causing payment delays and supplier record discrepancies. Without consistent and reliable data tracking of spend, teams can encounter obstacles that impede efficient cash flow management and identification of areas for improvement, creating roadblocks that ultimately lead to poor payment reconciliation. The intelligent automation of money movement and liquidity reconciliation can revolutionize the process giving enterprises the transparency they need with real-time cash forecasting, increasing the value of their working capital, and driving their competitiveness in the marketplace.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

About AutoRek

AutoRek is a leading software provider to companies in the global financial services sector.

An industry leader at the forefront of financial data management, AutoRek’s customizable rules driven platform allows firms to automate and streamline the collection, validation, and reconciliation of data. This facilitates the necessary transparency to fulfill regulatory obligations and ensure good governance. Efficiency and cost reduction are delivered by eliminating spreadsheets and manual processing, as well as mitigating operational and regulatory risk associated with managing high volumes of data.

Its clients span the asset management, banking, payments, and insurance sectors and include retail, investment, and commercial banks. Wealth managers, brokers, market makers, hedge funds, CFD & FOREX brokers, and asset managers. Insurance underwriters, general insurers, and brokers.

Headquartered in Glasgow, with offices in Edinburgh, London and New York, the firm has over 165 employees, with extensive experience in finance, regulation, and technology.

Corporate social responsibility is at the heart of AutoRek’s ethos, and it is involved in a number of initiatives to reduce waste, help local communities and create a positive work environment for its employees.

www.autorek.com

