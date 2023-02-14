Automotive Edge Computing Consortium Members KDDI, Nexar and Toyota to Present “A Smart and Connected World in the Edge Computing Era” at MWC Barcelona 2023

GSMA Analyst-Led Panel to Discuss How to Unlock the Connected Services Opportunity and Examine Proofs-of-Concept Addressing the Data Transfer Requirements of the Connected Vehicle Ecosystem

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) today announced that it will lead the Power Hour presentation, “A Smart and Connected World in the Edge Computing Era,” at the GSMA’s MWC 2023 at the Fira Gran Via Convention Center in Barcelona. The panel session will take place on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. in Hall 7, Theatre 4. To register for the AECC MWC23 Power Hour Presentation, visit https://bit.ly/AECCatMWC23*.

Global deployments of connected vehicles can climb to hundreds of millions, and eventually billions, of users. Resolving network congestion simply by adding bandwidth is too expensive and impractical to scale. At the AECC MWC panel, led by GSMA Analyst Pablo Iacopino, attendees will hear from AECC member representatives from KDDI, Nexar and Toyota on ways to support the future network and computing requirements of the connected services ecosystem, and actionable steps to make a connected future a reality.





“While connected vehicle services are in everyone’s near future, bringing them to life will require a much larger data transfer capacity from the vehicles to the edge and cloud than what is available today. To tap into opportunities for the connected services sector, there is a greater need for advanced technology than ever before,” said AECC member and panelist Muriel Desaeger, Technical Head of Technology Planning at Toyota Motor Europe. “The automotive industry is not alone in this need – investment in network infrastructure is essential to many industries to enable broader opportunities for all. We are excited to share our perspectives on the state of the ecosystem and how the AECC is working to make a more connected services future a reality.”

AECC MWC Barcelona 2023 Panel

Moderator:

Pablo Iacopino, GSMA Intelligence Head of Research and Commercial Content

Speakers:

Bruno Fernandez Ruiz , AECC member and CTO & Co-founder of Nexar

, AECC member and CTO & Co-founder of Nexar Muriel Desaeger , AECC Member and Technical Head, Technology Planning at Toyota Motor Europe

, AECC Member and Technical Head, Technology Planning at Toyota Motor Europe Yoshinori Kitatsuji, AECC member and General Manager of Social Implementation Office at KDDI

*Pre-registration is encouraged. Attendees who have pre-registered will have preferred seating. All others will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis, as space permits.

About the AECC

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is an association of cross-industry, global leaders working to explore the rapidly evolving and significant data and communications needs involved in instrumenting billions of vehicles worldwide. The AECC’s goal is to find more efficient ways to support distributed computing and infrastructure network architectures to support the high-volume data needed for intelligent vehicle services. The AECC’s members are key players in the automotive, high-speed mobile network, edge computing, wireless technology, distributed computing and artificial intelligence markets. For more information about the AECC and its membership benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.

