Automate Returns to Chicago in 2024

Record-breaking attendance anticipated for North America’s premier automation event

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#A3–In a highly anticipated return to the Windy City this spring after a five-year hiatus, Automate—the largest robotics and automation trade show in North America—will set new show records for number of attendees and exhibitors. Hosted by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, North America’s premier automation trade show and conference is set to run May 6-9 at Chicago’s McCormick Place.





“I’m thrilled to welcome Automate back to Chicago, reinforcing our status as a global leader in automation innovation,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. “Trade shows and conferences like Automate highlight our region’s cutting-edge technology and manufacturing prowess, attracting top industry professionals from around the world. Chicago’s diverse talent pool, world-class infrastructure and vibrant cultural offerings make Chicago the perfect host for such a prestigious event.”

Automate, now an annual event, has partnered with McCormick Place to host future Automates as the trade show rotates between Chicago, Detroit and other destinations. This year’s edition is projected to deliver a $49.8 million economic impact to the city driven by attendee and exhibitor spending on hotels, dining, transportation and entertainment, according to Choose Chicago.

Automate attendees will experience the latest solutions in cutting-edge robotics, vision, artificial intelligence, motion control and related automation technologies. In addition, the show will bring a host of new and improved opportunities, including:

“The incredibly high level of interest and engagement we are seeing for Automate this year underscores the growing importance of automation in virtually all industries,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. “This is particularly gratifying as A3 celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. What seemed impossible just a few decades ago is now possible because of automation. It is impacting industries across the globe and nearly every area of people’s lives. Automate is the epicenter for bringing it all together.”

For more details and to register for free, visit: www.automateshow.com.

