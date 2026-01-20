Automate 2026 Brings Popular Humanoid Robot Forum and NVIDIA-Sponsored Humanoid Robot Pavilion to Show

This innovative tech showcase is another reason to attend North America’s largest automation event as it returns to Chicago

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Automate2026--The third annual Humanoid Robot Forum will be featured as part of Automate, North America’s largest robotics and automation trade show slated for June 22-25 at McCormick Place, Chicago. Automate also will introduce a dedicated Humanoid Robot Pavilion on the show floor, sponsored by NVIDIA.

“Humanoid robotics is generating a tremendous amount of interest across the automation ecosystem,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. “By bringing the Humanoid Robot Forum and a dedicated pavilion to Automate, we’re giving attendees a practical opportunity to learn where the technology stands today, what challenges remain, and how humanoids may fit into real-world applications over time.” Burnstein added that humanoid robot exhibitors in the show will also get great feedback from the tens of thousands of customers who will attend the event.

Humanoid Robotics Takes a Larger Role at Automate 2026

The Humanoid Robot Forum will remain a separate, paid conference while being co-located at Automate. The forum will take place Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons during Automate, offering in-depth programming focused specifically on humanoid robot development, deployment, and enabling technologies.

On the Automate exhibition floor, the Humanoid Robot Pavilion, sponsored by NVIDIA, is planned as a free-to-attend experience for all Automate show attendees. In addition to demos, the pavilion will feature a theater for humanoid robot exhibitors to give presentations on their products throughout the show.

About Automate 2026

Automate 2026 is expected to bring together upwards of 50,000 automation professionals from manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, energy, and other sectors as well as the general public to explore the latest advances in robotics, artificial intelligence, machine vision, motion control, and industrial automation.

Additional details, including conference programming, registration options, and exhibitor information, can be found at www.automateshow.com.

About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) is the leading global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. Members of A3 represent more than 1,450 manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, academic institutions, research groups and consulting firms that drive automation forward worldwide.

