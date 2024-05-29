AuthenticID Named 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award Winner

AuthenticID recognized in Authentication & Identity organization category

“We are honored to be among the winners of the 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards,” said Reed Taussig, AuthenticID, CEO. “Our commitment to combatting fraud worldwide while protecting valuable data assets has earned the trust of leading organizations across industries. I’m proud of our team’s work to drive identity verification technology forward and set new benchmarks for security and customer experience.”

“In today’s digital age, cybersecurity is no longer optional – it’s essential,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. “We are proud to recognize AuthenticID for their innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to protecting our data and infrastructure from ever-evolving cyber threats.”

AuthenticID is committed to upholding strong information security policies and data privacy practices throughout all aspects of its business operations and has completed data security and risk management certifications to attest to this commitment.

AuthenticID offers a solution that relies 100% on automated machine learning and computer vision technology. In an ever-changing digital landscape, AuthenticID is establishing the benchmark for securing digital identities.

This holistic Identity proofing solution suite combines three elements to prevent fraud.

(1) AuthenticID’s ID verification product utilizes AI-based technology to run over 500 forensic checks to analyze the authenticity of a government-issued ID and detect tampering.

(2) Our Biometric Authentication product confirms a person’s identity using facial recognition software and can detect liveness and match a selfie image to an existing ID document to determine if a person is who they claim to be.

(3) Our Fraud Shield solution serves as a biometric watch list that allows users to enroll suspected fraudsters into a database to fight fraud in real-time.

AuthenticID’s innovative approach combats emerging fraud threats like generative AI, deep fakes, and synthetic identity fraud, detecting over 927,000 fraudulent IDs in 2023 alone. Continuous innovation ensures customers can fight evolving fraud techniques, with upcoming releases including deepfake detection and rapid decisioning capabilities to transform identity verification for businesses. AuthenticID’s relentless pursuit of innovation in identity verification and fraud detection sets a standard in today’s digital landscape.

Learn more about how AuthenticID’s solutions help companies mitigate their fraud risk and offer seamless identity authentication for users by visiting www.authenticid.com.

About AuthenticID

AuthenticID is a pioneer in the Identity Proofing and Fraud Detection space. AuthenticID’s fully- automated solution protects identities and mitigates fraud without sacrificing user experience. Founded in 2001, AuthenticID has deep domain expertise in verifying government-issued identification documents with the market’s most powerful, next-generation, automated AI platform for fraud detection and identity verification. AuthenticID’s patented platform is used by the world’s leading financial services firms, wireless carriers, and identity verification platforms.

