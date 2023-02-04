Autel Brings MaxiCharger DC Compact to eCarExpo and Signs Partnership Agreement with Leading Charging Operator Eways

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Autel–Autel, a leading provider of automotive electronics and diagnostic equipment and tools, exhibited for the first time at eCarExpo, the largest electric vehicles fair in the Nordic countries, on February 3-5, 2023, in Friends Arena, Stockholm. Autel brought its portfolio of products featuring the recently launched electric vehicle charger the MaxiCharger DC Compact.





As Autel’s newly launched DC charger for EVs, the MaxiCharger DC Compact is not only sleek and compact with a 21.5-inch LCD touchscreen, but also powerful enough to provide up to 47kW of power for the European version.

Either placed on a pedestal, or set on wheels for ultimate portability, the MaxiCharger DC Compact is perfect for charging operators wanting to provide their customers with a quick charge option.

It can charge 2 vehicles simultaneously, sharing power dynamically between the two vehicles. A 30-minute charge equates to about 130 km of range, saving on charging time.

Mr. Ting Cai, CEO of Autel Europe, said, “The MaxiCharger DC Compact is a powerful addition to Autel’s growing portfolio of EV chargers. With big power and big value in a compact package, it has low installation costs, meaning a faster ROI due to reduced capital expenditures for the site operator.”

During the eCarExpo, Autel signed an agreement with the Sweden-based electric vehicle charging operator Eways to provide EV charging stations in the Nordics. Through the partnership, Autel hopes to expand its market for charging equipment, by utilizing Eways’ vast experience and geographical footprint with 20 offices throughout the region.

Niclas Sahlgren, CEO of Eways, said, “Eways’ purpose is to make it easy to charge electric vehicles. Expanding the charging infrastructure to provide quick, reliable and flexible EV charging solutions in the region is a vital aspect of the transition to a fossil fuel-free future. With Autel’s wide range of innovative AC- and DC-chargers, we will broaden our product line in order to offer the best solutions for each unique customer situation.”

About Autel



Autel designs, engineers, and manufactures some of the most advanced chargers for residential and commercial users, offering hardware, software, apps, and cloud-based solutions to cover almost every use case and application.

For more information, visit autelenergy.eu

About Eways



Eways was founded by Petra and Niclas Sahlgren in Stocksund in 2015 with a vision to make it easy to drive an electric car. Today they have about 120 wonderful employees in Team Eways with offices in Stockholm, Lund, Ängelholm, Gothenburg, Karlstad, Falun, Umeå, Linköping, Jönköping, Kalmar, Borås, Trollhättan and Uppsala, and over 25,000 connected charging points across the country.

Contacts

