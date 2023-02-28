Aurora to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced its executives will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

Aurora’s Chief Financial Officer, Richard Tame, will participate in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 2023 Emerging Technology Summit on March 7, 2023 at 4:00 pm Eastern time.

Aurora’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Urmson, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference on March 16, 2023 at 11:20 am Eastern time.

The presentations will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, Covenant, Schneider, and Ryder. For Aurora’s latest news, visit aurora.tech and @aurora_inno on Twitter.

