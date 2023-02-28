<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Aurora to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Aurora to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced its executives will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Aurora’s Chief Financial Officer, Richard Tame, will participate in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 2023 Emerging Technology Summit on March 7, 2023 at 4:00 pm Eastern time.
  • Aurora’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Urmson, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference on March 16, 2023 at 11:20 am Eastern time.

The presentations will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, Covenant, Schneider, and Ryder. For Aurora’s latest news, visit aurora.tech and @aurora_inno on Twitter.

Aurora Overview
Aurora Press Kit

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Stacy Feit

ir@aurora.tech
(323) 610-0847

Media:
Khobi Brooklyn

press@aurora.tech
(415) 699-3657

Articoli correlati

HighRadius Launches LiveCube – The No-Code Platform for the Office of the CFO

Business Wire Business Wire -
HighRadius LiveCube is an Enterprise Application for A/R, Treasury & Accounting end users to build their applications as extensions. HOUSTON--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

ISG to Publish Report on Retail, Consumer Goods Services

Business Wire Business Wire -
Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will evaluate providers that enable companies to adapt operations and technology platforms to meet...
Continua a leggere

Capgemini Expands Its 5G Innovation Program With New ‘5G Solutions Center’ in San Francisco

Business Wire Business Wire -
North America’s first center offers organizations across industries the opportunity to create innovative use cases for 5G-based solutions powered...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

La storia di Indosat, la fusione di maggior successo che dà potere all’Indonesia

Business Wire